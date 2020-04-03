Where to Find Deadpool’s Pistols and Unlock Fortnite Skin

It has been the result of weeks and weeks of buildup, but finally, Deadpool has finally arrived in Fortnite and he’s available as an unlockable skin.

These challenges started off short and sweet but eventually turned into something a bit more difficult and instead of allowing players to just fumble around the challenge screen for answers, they forced players to play games.

In the week of challenges that allow players to unlock the skin, they will first be tasked with tracking down his two pistols, which are located around the HQ.

These will be pretty easy to find, but in case you’re having trouble, we have you covered. As it turns out, Mr. Meowscles has his hands on both of them.

How to Find Deadpool’s 2 Pistols

His first pistol can be found at the main challenge menu at Meowscle’s feet, while the second one is in his briefing room, which can be accessed at the top left of the Battle Pass screen.

If you’re behind on challenges like I was at the time of the screenshot, this is where you’ll be able to scoop up the stuffed unicorn too.

After collecting the two pistols, you can now focus on unlocking the skin itself. The next step requires you to get changed in a portapotty or phone booth.

If you’ve been playing at all this season then you’ll know exactly where to go for each of these.

An easy spot to do this at will be Pleasant Park, where there’s a strategically placed potty hidden behind a building. A good way to access this safely is to land at the steel bridge just east of town and taking the dumpster straight to the booth.

No matter what bathroom or phone booth you use, entering it will transform you into Deadpool and you’ll unlock this skin permanently.

Make sure you visit The Yacht as they has received a complete Deadpool overhaul as well!

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now on all platforms.