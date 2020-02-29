FaZe Dubs Allegedly Uses Racial Slur on Twitch Stream

FaZe Clan Fortnite pro Danny ‘Dubz’ Walsh was allegedly caught using the n-word during a stream and is under fire for his actions.

The young Fortnite pro, who was not streaming himself, seemingly uttered the phrase “f**king n*****” to which the person who was actually streaming responded by saying he was live on Twitch.

“Yo, I’m streaming,” the player frantically shouted. “I’m streaming. I’m streaming. I’m streaming, Dubz. I’m being dead*ss. On God I’m streaming.”

Fortnite fans from all over have either come to his defense or have piled on by saying he deserves the backlash he is getting.

“Context is important, if you’re wanting his career to be over because of this you’re a f**king idiot,” wrote Twitch streamer and YouTuber Scrimzox.

““I’m streaming I’m streaming” what makes it ok to say shit like that off stream. Kinda shows the actions of how all of them act when the camera and mic isn’t on them,” said TeamBH Fortnite pro Kevy.

This is just the latest incident of FaZe Fortnite players finding themselves in hot water as back in November, Jarvis found himself permanently banned from the game by Epic Games as a result of using aimbots during a match. While he insists he didn’t use them in any competitive setting, the developers still decided to drop the ban hammer on him.

For somebody who made most of his living playing the wildly popular battle royale title, it was a huge blow. He has since moved on to create other content, but his Fortnite career has ended.

Dubz has a lot on the line with the game as well as he qualified for the Fortnite World Cup as both a duo and a solo, so he’s one of the best players around and would miss out on a huge chunk of money if he were ever to be banned from the game.

As of right now, it’s unclear if FaZe Dubs will receive any punishment for his perceived slip of the tongue, so keep an eye out for a statement from either himself or his organization.