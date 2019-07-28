Bugha: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Fortnite World Cup Solos event wraps up on July 28 and a Fortnite World Cup champion will be crowned, but will it be Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf?

There were numerous big-name players in the event including Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, but since the event was open to players all over the world, many lesser-known players got the chance to show their skills off.

The winners of the Duos event weren’t known to a wide audience and the stage is set for the same to happen in the Solos with Bugha leading the way halfway through the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bugha.

1. He Won His First Match in the World Cup Solos

Game one of the Solo #FortniteWorldCup is dominated by @bugha who picks up 9 eliminations along the way! Some incredible plays from him through the late circles after he saved his movement to clutch up a memorable Victory Royale. Watch here: https://t.co/MuOsVmQfx4 pic.twitter.com/L5LEMZVfa2 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 28, 2019

It takes a lot to win a World Cup but Bugha started as well as anyone could expect by getting the win in his first match. He went out early in the second one but his strong performance early kept him at the top of the leaderboard.

He was able to edge out names like Tfue, Bizzle, Arkhram1x and many others, proving that he is just as deserving of the prize as anyone at the event.

His performance in game one where he came away with nine eliminations and the Victory Royale set the bar high for him and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

2. He Is Only 16

I'M GOING TO NY LETS GOOOOOO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/182Pf1vpl2 — SEN Bugha ✈️ NY (@bugha) April 14, 2019

Many of the pro players at the World Cup are young, with the average age being just 16.

However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t talented because what we’ve seen proves that age doesn’t matter at all in Fortnite.

Bugha is just 16 which means he has a very bright Fortnite career ahead of him, provided he decides to stick with the game going forward, which there’s really no reason not to.

3. He’s Signed to the Sentinels

Numerous big esports organizations had players representing them at the event including FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves, TSM and many more.

Not every player is signed to an organization since it wasn’t a requirement. Some of them don’t even stream their Fortnite gameplay which is why many of the players are relatively unknown.

Bugha represents Sentinels which isn’t a household organization but it very well could become one in Fortnite thanks to his performance.

4. Bugha Is From the USA

Bugha & Aspect have arrived at World Cup. pic.twitter.com/tR2P7I2E7d — Sentinels (@Sentinels) July 26, 2019

Most of the big Fortnite Twitch streamers all reside in North America but that doesn’t mean all the pro players live there.

Some of the best Fortnite players live in Europe, one notable one being Airwaks who is the back-to-back winner of the Fortnite Pro-Am.

Bugha is from United States so he was able to represent his country in a big way by helping to end the EU vs. NA debate.

5. He Can Potentially Win $3 Million in This Tournament

Everyone in the World Cup came away with a good chunk of money but the winner comes away with by far the most, taking $3 million.

Unlike the Duos event, there’s nobody else to split this prize with so it’ll be all his to spend.

All we have to hope for at this point is he’s able to spend it wisely because that’s a lot of money for somebody to earn at such a young age.