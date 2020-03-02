How to Get Midas’ Drum Gun in Fortnite Season 2

One of the biggest changes to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 was the addition of AI enemies who each drop their own loot.

Perhaps the strongest of them all is Midas, who comes equipped with his own Drum Gun that can absolutely lay waste to the competition and play a big factor in winning or losing a match.

Since this gun is so powerful, it’s important to know how to get your hands on it before anybody else, so here’s exactly how you can do that.

Where to Find The Midas Drum Gun

If you want to be the first person in the game to get access to the gun, you’ll have to hot drop at The Agency, which is the new location located in the center of the map.

This area has essentially become the new Tilted Towers, so look out for plenty of opposition here. As an added twist, this location will also be crawling with Henchmen that are also looking to take you out.

With all of this going on, it’s easily one of the most dangerous spots in the game, but it’s certainly a case of high-risk, high-reward.

Once you arrive and find a way to survive the initial onslaught, you’re going to have to hunt for Midas himself.

This character isn’t particularly hard to take down, but you will need to bring some decent weapons as well as a shield or two if you want a chance.

The goal here is to eliminate him and take the weapon from his cold, dead hands. Once you do this, it will be yours to wreak havoc with for the rest of the match.

Keep in mind that he’s extremely deadly and can beam you down to zero health in a matter of seconds. Fortnite streamer Ninja found this out the hard way.

YO WHO UNBANNED FAZE JARVIS pic.twitter.com/QHuY9lBUzN — Ninja (@Ninja) February 27, 2020

Alternatively, you could eliminate an enemy player who already did all the heavy lifting for you, but that could be difficult considering how strong the gun is.

What Makes Midas’ Drum Gun So Good?

This gun is like the Drum Guns of old, which pretty much negated any building the other player could do since the 40 bullet clip could spray through any walls.

Midas’ version is just as strong and really helps contribute to the spray meta that Fortnite seems to be moving towards.

With so many players becoming excellent at building, having this Drum Gun could give the players without as much experience a much-needed edge and it helps level the playing field.

Outside of the Drum Gun, there’s also a new assault rifle and even a minigun that players can get their hands on.

These weapons are all extremely powerful and can completely shift the tide of a match just by having one. Whether you’re playing in solos, duos, or squads, you’ll want to have these power weapons in your arsenal.

Midas also happens to be a Battle Pass skin, so you can even roleplay as the character with his gun if you’d like.

Read More: Fortnite Season 2 Leak Reveals Upcoming Faction Wars LTM