5 LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

LEGO has a long line of signature figurines and sets that fans of all ages have come to adore.

All of those lovable Minifigures have been compiled in a shockingly enjoyable mobile RPG called LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed. You’ll assemble a massive collection of recognizable heroes and take them into battle against every generation of LEGO figurines. All the while, you’ll collect the building blocks needed to construct different sets, unlock other lovable LEGO figures, and link up with a guild filled will fellow LEGO fanboys/fangirls. While LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed starts out easy enough, things get a bit more difficult over time. We’re here to assist you during your adventures within this game’s blocky world and make sure you vanquish every enemy party that attempts to put you down.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed:

Download the LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed APK here.

1. Rely on Your Own Battles Instincts at First, Then Rely on the Auto Battle Option Once It’s Unlocked

• When you initially enter the world of LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, you’ll need to tackle each battle by manually selecting the attacks and abilities for each hero you have on the battlefield. The best tactics to utilize in this instance is simply using basic attacks to take down the opposition until the total number of enemies you face are in front of you. Pay attention to the number of enemies displayed during a current battle so you can take heed of the final number count as you whittle down an opposing party’s backup members.

• Once the final lineup of an enemy party is on the battlefield, use your heroes’ special abilities in succession to quickly nab the win. Once you hit a certain player level, you’ll unlock the Auto Battle option. You should immediately switch to relying on this battle option and the 3x speed setting in order to quicken your overall progress. This method will help you finish battles in a quicker fashion if you have a party of strong heroes in place for every battle. You’ll ascend to the campaign’s higher levels and acquire all types of collectibles even faster through this Auto Battle and 3x speed trick. By the way, make sure you align yourself with an active guild so you can use their shared heroes from time to time (be sure to return the favor and allow one of your heroes to be utilized in the very same way).

2. At the End of Your Gameplay Session, Take Advantage of the Max Loot Item Farming Options for Different Missions

• You’ll notice that every time you complete a campaign and challenges battle, you’ll unlock that battle’s loot option. It takes energy to make good use of that option, especially the max loot selection. It’s always best if you wait until you’re ready to end your gameplay session when it comes time to take advantage of the max loot option.

• You should have an abundance of energy leftover in order to take advantage of the max loot option, plus you may even increase your player level through this method and instantly refill your energy. Doing so allows you to pull off another max loot option for the completed campaign battle or challenges battle of your choice. Just take a peek at the rewards that could be possibly be earned through a looting option for a stage so you utilize the max loot option for the goodies you want the most.

3. Level Up All of Your Unlocked Heroes So They’re Able to Succeed at Various Campaign, Challenges, and Events Battles

• As you earn all sorts of new heroes, you’ll want to make sure you level them up, increase their star rating and give them the equipment that allows them to increase their stats even further and unlock new abilities. You’ll need to make sure everyone is equally leveled up since there are certain battles that require only one or two types of participating heroes.

• This means heroes labeled under the class type of support, tank, healer, etc. need to be as strong as possible in order to confront the challenges battles that house awesome rewards. Beating certain challenges battles gifts you with the gear and materials you need in order to strengthen your heroes, so this method works hand in hand with making sure all your party members properly equipped and as strong as possible for every type of battle.

4. Use an Entire Gameplay Sessions to Farm Piptown Neighborhood Set Materials

• The many varied sets you can build up within your Piptown Neighborhood basically qualify as passive stat boosters and random element activators for certain types of heroes. In order to construct these sets, you’ll need to collect building materials for them from Brick Finder missions. Every now and then, spend all of your time during a gameplay session in order to attain those materials.

• Put your energy towards collecting those materials and building a set or two – you’ll want to have a few new sets built up before you take on subsequent campaign, challenges, and events battles. The extra hero boosts you’ll earn from newly unlocked sets go a long way towards aiding your party during the game’s tougher enemy encounters.

5. Complete All of Your Daily Missions as Soon as You Log In

• Before you start doing everything we explained in tip #4, make sure you begin your gameplay session by completing all of the tasks listed on the daily missions tab. Those missions are always simple, so it shouldn’t take you too long to complete them.

• Sticking to his method means you’ll easily collect a bunch of rewards that always come in handy for every action you perform. You should also knock out at least five achievements on a daily basis, too – the hero tiles, coins, and gems you get for doing so are also essential to your overall progress. And even when you’re not in the mood to play, login anyway so you can get your hands on the daily login item.

