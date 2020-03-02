How to Get the Sticky Bomb Launcher in The Division 2

The Warlords of New York expansion has arrived for The Division 2 and it’s bringing a new skill with it. Originally from the first entry in the series, the Sticky Bomb Launcher is a fan favorite. Available exclusively through the new expansion, this gadget will not be available the moment you start up the game. Instead, you’ll need to take down one of the four Rogue agents that have taken over Manhatten.

After you complete the prologue and are free to explore New York City, head to either the Financial District or Two Bridges. Now progress through the location-specific missions until you kill the Rogue Agent in charge of that area. Defeating Vivian Conley will unlock the Burn Sticky Bomb Launcher, while James Dragov awards the Explosive Sticky Bomb Launcher. You will need to slay both of these bosses to earn both variants of this gadget.

If you kill Javier or Theo you’ll unlock a different gadget tied to them, so prioritize the other two if you want the Sticky Bomb Launcher. Once you beat a boss, open up your inventory and navigate down to your Skills tab. Open it up and the Sticky Bomb Launcher should be the first option. Now just equip it and enjoy blowing up your enemies!

After using this skill for a bit, I’ve found it’s quite useful for creating openings. While the burn damage isn’t insane, it allows you to quickly take down any foes cowering behind cover. Alternatively, it’s quite nice for when enemies are rushing you, but you’ll need to be quick with firing and detonating the payload.

Whether it’s a truly endgame viable skill won’t be apparent for some time, but that won’t matter until you’ve beaten Warlords of New York’s campaign.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for more news on games, MTG, entertainment, and more.