How to Get all the Dresses and Dressed to the Nine Trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

If you played the original version of Final Fantasy VII, then you most certainly remember the part of the game that required you to get all dolled up to sneak into Don Corneo’s mansion and rescue Tifa. Thankfully, the section of the game gets lovingly recreated in the remake.

Depending on what you do before you get to Chapter 9 (The Town That Never Sleeps), Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa will wear a specific type of dress for the occasion. Each character wears one of three dresses, but you’ll need to get all nine of them if you want to obtain the trophy named “Dressed to the Nine.” Getting this trophy can be done once you’ve completed the game and unlocked the option to return to previous chapters to fulfill the requirements needed to unlock the other dresses.

For Tifa’s dresses, you’ll need to do a few things during Chapter 3. First, make sure you complete all the side quests. Once you’ve done that, a Discovery Event will pop up that takes Cloud and Tifa back to their apartments. A conversation between the two will then go down – Tifa will ask what should she wear during a future hangout session between the two. Depending on which option Cloud chooses, Tifa will wear a certain type of dress:

• Go with the mature choice and Tifa will adorn herself in a blue dress

• Go with the sporty choice and Tifa will put on a Kimono

• Go with the exotic choice and Tifa will be seen rocking a traditional Chinese black dress with a red hairbow

For Aerith’s dresses, you’ll need to complete a certain number of side quests during Chapter 8 (Budding Bodyguard) in order to get the desired result:

• Don’t finish any side quests and Aerith will wear a simple pink dress

• Finish three side quests and Aerith will wear a far more impressive pink dress

• Finish all six side quests and Aerith will wear a long red dress

For Cloud’s dresses, you’ll need to complete specific quests (or none at all) during Chapter 9 in order to get a specific type:

• Don’t do any side quests and head straight to Madam M to have Cloud adorned in a simple black and white dress

• Talk to Johnny the first time you make your way to Don Corneo’s mansion to activate the side quests “Burning Thighs,” “A Dynamite Body” and “The Party Never Stops.” Complete them all to unlock a blue and black dress

• Don’t talk to Johnny at all and pay for the best massage from Madam M to activate the side quests “Burning Thighs, “The Price of Thievery” and “Shears’ Counterattack.” Complete them all to unlock a purple and white dress with an additional tiara

See Also: