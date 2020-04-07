How Drops Work on Twitch For Valorant Beta

If you’re going strictly off the word of Twitch streamers, Valorant is gearing up to be one of, if not the most, hyped up game of 2020.

On the first day of its closed beta, viewership surpassed the million viewer mark, which is an impressive feat no matter which way you slice it.

The reason for this is a mixture of excitement and players wanting to get into the beta themselves. Valorant’s beta is closed off the public, but there are ways players can gain access.

To do this, players will have to tune into a Twitch channel that has drops active, which shouldn’t be too hard to find as several of the top streamers will have the feature active.

Once you find a streamer you like and are willing to stick with for a few hours, you’ll need to follow these steps to ensure you get access:

Register for a Riot account (create a Riot account here)

Link your Riot account to a Twitch account (create a Twitch account here)

When closed beta activates in your region (EU and NA for now), watch specific VALORANT streams highlighted on Twitch for the opportunity to be entitled for Closed Beta access

To link your Riot and Twitch accounts together, you’ll have to go your settings on Twitch, select Connections, and sign in with your Riot account.

Once all of this is done, you’ll just have to play the waiting game as there’s no rhyme or reason as to where the access goes, so you’ll have to cross your fingers and hope for the best.

If you want to check if you have access, head to Valorant’s website here, sign in with your Riot account, and see if it says you can get in or not.

As it turns out, getting access is just one step of the journey as many players are reporting issues with actually getting into the game once access is granted.

Riot Games is aware of the problems, such as error code 43, so the best advice would be to just sit tight and let them iron out the issues.

Valorant closed beta is out now on PC.