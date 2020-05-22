Fortnite Doomsday Event Countdown Leaked

As we continue towards the end of Fortnite Season 2, the underlying event is becoming more and more clear.

The so-called Doomsday Event is going to debut its next stage in the very near future and this one will be extremely hard to miss. Instead of having cables pop up around the main menu, this time an actual countdown will appear in the lobby.

Let’s take a glance at what that’ll look like once it finally arrives in the game.

Doomsday Countdown

In the very near future, an in-game countdown will appear that seemingly signals the end of the season by bringing on the impending Doomsday event.

This news is courtesy of ximtom via Fortnite leaker FortTory.

There will be a countdown in the Lobby in the future for the event! (via: @ximton) pic.twitter.com/MJ5QX0qK12 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 21, 2020

Not only will you be able to see this in the main lobby screen, but it can also be located in Midas’ room too on the table behind him.

You will also see the energy flowing to the Doomsday machine from his room, so his location is definitely a hot spot if you want to guess what’s coming in this future event.

What Will Happen With the Doomsday Event?

Here's a cool screenshot i got, it's the second stage of the doomsday device pic.twitter.com/UMsuck5vT7 — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 22, 2020

For the time being, it’s really hard to predict what will be happening as part of this event.

A possible scenario is it will somehow manage to flood the map, considering we received that map change that introduced puddles around the world.

It’s hard to tell exactly what they mean, but it’s possible we’ve already seen the last update of the season, so whatever Epic Games has planned will have to start showing up in the very near future.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on what they have planned for this season-ending event considering they’ve been building towards it for the whole season.

This is definitely a welcome change because the developer didn’t have an event to conclude Chapter 2 – Season 1 for whatever reason.

There are plenty of theories as to what direction this event will go, but nobody knows for certain. The good thing is that we will all be finding out very soon.

Fortnite Season 3 begins on June 4, so be ready for that.

