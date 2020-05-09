NBA 2K21: Why Position-Free Galaxy Opal Giannis Isn’t a Bad Idea in MyTeam

The ultimate prize in NBA 2K20’s MyTeam would be a Galaxy Opal Giannis Antetokounmpo that can play all five positions. There, I said it.

At the beginning of the NBA 2K20 release cycle, fans were told they would not be able to use players out of position in the MyTeam mode. Basically, unless the position was designated on the virtual card, the player was unable to be slotted into that spot in the starting lineup, and couldn’t be subbed in out of position.

Over the course of the release cycle, we’ve seen several cards with peculiar position designations. There was an entire set called Out of Position, and one called Glitched that gave fans access to versions of players with less-than-realistic position options.

While some in the community complained, others applauded and opened packs feverishly to get these players. Those who chose to go after them at the Auction House spent mounds of MT to obtain the top card. At the time of publication, the OOP Galaxy Opal LeBron James card that can play PG and C had been sold for more than 2 million MT.

Clearly, there is a thirst for these super-powered cards, so why not give fans some of what they obviously enjoy using while maintaining some order and structure. Let me explain.

Why Giannis is the Right Player for this Card

Antetokounmpo has proven throughout the last three years of his career, he is fully capable of playing all five positions on the court–at least in some capacity.

He’s a natural SF/PF who stands 6’11” with lean muscle and an effective post-game, so there is no doubt he can slide to the center position, at least for a stretch. He can also handle the ball, penetrate, and create for teammates well enough to play either guard position.

Before COVID-19 interrupted the 2019-20 NBA season, Antetokounmpo was averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1 steal, and a block per game while converting just under 55 percent of his shots from the field and a shade under 31 percent of his three-point attempts.

That’s a better stat line than most of your MyPlayers in MyCareer. MyTeam is a fantasy mode that doesn’t carry the responsibility to be completely realistic. However, if there is any player in the league right now who should have the ability to be played at all five positions, it should be Antetokounmpo.

Let’s Not Get Rid of Restrictions

I’m not implying 2K should ditch position lock. I like the restrictions it creates, and I don’t really mind some players being able to play multiple positions. However, I don’t really see the purpose of the Spud Webb and Russell Westbrook cards that could play center, still, it wasn’t a huge deal to me.

As it stands, 2K didn’t technically break their position lock rule because they still held firm to not allowing players to be played at spots not designated on their cards, but they should have better communicated their intentions to release an Out of Position and Glitched series.

Had those plans been mentioned, it wouldn’t have ruined any valuable surprise. They didn’t have to divulge the cards that would be included, but the info would have prepped the MyTeam community–and even built some anticipation.

How Position-Free Giannis Should Be Released

Position-Free Giannis shouldn’t be in packs. That would make him far too common. Instead, he should be the top collector level reward. This way, it would maintain his rarity and allow the card to be an ultimate status level for hardcore fans of the mode who care about building their collections.

Also Read: