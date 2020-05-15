Throwback Challenge Research Tasks (Field): Hoenn

The third part of the Pokemon GO: Throwback Challenge 2020 is starting to go live all around the world.

According to Niantic, the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Special Research quest will be available to players from May 15 at 1:00 p.m. to May 22 at 1:00 p.m. local time. Unlike other Special Research tasks, you only have that time window to complete all the tasks. For the Hoenn quest, you’ll get a Groudon that knows the exclusive move Fire Punch.

Completing all four Throwback Challenge quests during the month of May will let you take on Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research and earn encounters with Genesect, Galarian Meowth and Galarian Stunfisk as well as Professor Willow’s glasses as an avatar item and more.

We’ve already covered the Special Research quest over here, but there will be exclusive Field Research tasks during the time period as well. You can see those tasks and all of the rewards below, courtesy of Leek Duck.

*Chance of Shiny encounter Catch an electric-type Pokemon – Swellow

Catch 3 normal-type Pokemon – Skitty*

Battle another Trainer – Combusken or Alolan Geodude

Evolve a Pokemon – Snorunt* or Eevee or Lanturn

Play with your Buddy Pokemon – Lotad*

Give your Buddy Pokemon a Treat – Corphish

Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokemon – Marshtomp

Trade a Pokemon – Ralts* or Joltik

Send 2 Gifts to Friends – Treecko*

See also: