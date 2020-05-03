Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: May 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for May 2020 and the best counters to use against them.

We used guides from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit to research the best counters to use.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:

Update (April 28, 2020): List updated with the return of Darkrai to Raids.

*Chance of being shiny Tier One: Bulbasaur* – Moltres, Entei, Mewtwo, Mamoswine Charmander* – Rampardos, Excadrill, Groudon, Tyranitar, Terrakion, Kyogre, Kingler (w/ Crabhammer) Squirtle* – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Meowth* – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken Koffing* – Mewtwo, Excadrill, Groudon Magikarp* – Raikou, Roserade Tier Two: Muk – Mewtwo, Excadrill, Groudon Cloyster – Raikou, Machamp, Roserade, Rampardos Exeggutor (Kanto) – Chandelure, Scizor, Pinsir, Darkrai, Giratina, Moltres, Mamoswine, Roserade Lickitung* – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken Electabuzz – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp Magmar* – Kyogre, Groudon, Garchomp, Rampardos Tier Three: Onix* – Kyogre, Kingler, Roserade, Sceptile Tangela – Moltres, Entei, Mewtwo, Mamoswine Scyther* – Rampardos, Mamoswine, Moltres, Chandelure, Raikou Jynx – Scizor, Pinsir, Darkrai, Chandelure, Giratina, Rampardos, Metagross, Dialga Pinsir* – Chandelure, Moltres, Rampardos Aerodactyl* – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Raikou, Mamoswine Tier Four: Nidoking – Mewtwo, Kyogre, Kingler, Groudon, Excadrill Nidoqueen – Mewtwo, Kyogre, Kingler, Groudon, Excadrill Poliwrath – Raikou, Gardevoir, Honchkrow, Togekiss, Roserade, Mewtwo Golem – Kyogre, Kingler, Roserade, Sceptile Snorlax – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken Dragonite – Mamoswine, Rampardos, Rayquaza Tier Five: Darkrai* – Machamp, Gardevoir, Scizor, Pinsir Click here for a more detailed breakdown of the counters for Darkrai. EX Raid: Genesect (According to Niantic) – Chandelure, Entei, Moltres

Niantic announced that there will be no new Team GO Rocket Special Research from May until the end of September.

They also revealed all of the bonuses for all the Pokemon Spotlight Hours for May:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020: Shellder will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Sunkern will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020: Poochyena will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Bronzor will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

