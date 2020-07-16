Where to Claim Aquaman’s Trident in Fortnite Season 3

After a few weeks of waiting, Aquaman and his Trident are finally available in Fortnite Season 3.

However, there’s one hurdle still in the way and it comes down to finding and claiming Aquaman’s Trident as part of this week’s challenges.

The challenge, “Claim your trident at Coral Cove,” is pretty straightforward, but there are actually a few different locations the trident can be, so we rounded them up for you.

As with the majority of these challenges, they can be pretty difficult to accomplish if you don’t know exactly where to look. Without further ado, here’s where to find Aquaman’s Trident.

Welcome to Coral Cove

From what we can see, there will be three different spots to find this Trident in, so you might have to spend a long time looking around for it. Coral Cove is in the northwest corner, so that’s where you’ll have to go.

Our best advice would be to jump into a Team Rumble match and wait for an opportunity for a safe drop. All you’ll have to do is walk up to the trident and interact with it once you see it and that’s it.

From here, you can choose to play out the match or just leave and if you did everything correctly you’ll see the trident in your locker.

If you did every challenge from before, then you’ll also be unlocking the Aquaman skin too, giving you even more bang for your buck.

Don’t Forget Black Manta

If you’re a big Aquaman fan, you might want to consider picking up his archenemy Black Manta who has now shown up in the item shop.

He won’t be hanging around forever and he does cost 1,500 V-Bucks, so he’s not really cheap either.

Considering that Captain America also hit the item shop this month, there’s been a lot of cool skins lately and not everyone has the money to buy them all. At the very least, everyone should be able to unlock Aquaman, provided they purchased the Battle Pass.

