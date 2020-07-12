Fortnite Leak Reveals Map After July 18 Water Drop

The start of Fortnite Season 3 introduced a bunch of water onto the map, but as time went on, much of that water has started to disappear and more of what was hidden underneath it all has been revealed.

The water level decreases have been gradual, happening once a week, but every time it happens, it brings some exciting map changes. The most recent drop brought back the beloved Risky Reels, and we already have a good idea of what to expect with the next one.

A bunch of land will be made available in the next drop, so there will surely be some more strategies in the game as a result. Let’s take a look.

July 18 Water Level Drop

July 18ths Map: pic.twitter.com/XwRQGliYN6 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 12, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, the next drop takes place on July 18 and it looks like the biggest change with it will come in the bottom left corner with a long, narrow strip of land becoming available.

It also looks like more of the islands will become more defined as the water begins to disappear. One thing’s for certain and it’s that the map certainly has come a long way since the start of Season 3.

We still have a lot of season left and there’s no telling what will happen between now and then. One location that we’re still waiting on is Atlantis, but there’s still nothing indicating when that will make an appearance in the game.

Atlantis?

The new water level minimap has just been decrypted! Here is a comparison of what has changed! pic.twitter.com/BLmigsHnSY — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) July 11, 2020

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find a spot on the map where Atlantis could fit. Of course, Epic could always just wipe away a portion of the map and put it wherever, but we don’t know if they’d actually do that.

With Aquaman presumably hitting Fortnite on July 16, the addition of his kingdom that same day would make a lot of sense, but it doesn’t look like Epic Games will decide to go down that road.

Because of that, we don’t really have a good idea of when, or even if, Atlantis will come to the game at this point. It has been leaked, but nothing else seemed to have come out of that. Only time will tell at this point.

