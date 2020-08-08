Fortnite Season 3 “Astro-Not” Challenges Leak

Earlier in Fortnite Season 3, a mysterious spaceship crashed onto the island that players were eventually able to investigate.

As part of a hidden quest, players could earn a massive amount of experience just be repairing the ship and allowing it to blast off back into orbit, but it looks like all of that was for nothing.

According to an upcoming leaked challenge, either this ship or a different one entirely crashed onto a different part of the island and players will have to complete yet another quest to get this one up and running. It’s still too early to tell just what it is, but let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

Astro-Not Challenges

Astro-not Challenge Info: Tag Name: "Athena.Quests.Narrative.Traveler.Returned"

Backend Name: "quest_aa_relocate_obj01"

XP from Completion: 14,000

Stages: 1 Internal Variable Names:

– Quest_SWShip_Open_Ship

– Athena_CollectHiddenStarReward_Cue

– Athena_QuestItem_PickupSuccess https://t.co/gW5IICp1eH pic.twitter.com/JO8DgIOaN6 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 7, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, these challenges will reward players with 14,000 XP, making them well worth doing, but there’s not a whole lot else that’s known about them.

From the sounds of things, it looks like players will once again have to interact with the ship, and if it’s anything like the previous spaceship quest, they’ll have to repair the damaged ship.

We can most likely expect these challenges to go live sometime in the very near future since we’re very quickly running out of time in Season 3. It’s interesting to note that Epic Games seems to be doubling down on the space-type challenges of late, which might be leading into a space theme.

Season 4 Space Theme?

There’s already been some chatter in the past about Season 4 taking us to space, and it certainly wouldn’t be the first time Epic has leaned into that as Chapter 1 also gave us some space skins.

What we’ve never done before is actually go to space, and Chapter 2 has shown that Epic is certainly willing to take risks and go where no man has gone before in Fortnite.

A space season would certainly be welcomed by the community as players always like it when Epic mixes things up. They’ll just have to make sure they don’t change too much about Fortnite as we know it.

