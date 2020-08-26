Fortnite Season 4 Bifrost Teaser Appears In-Game

The fully Marvel season of Fortnite has been confirmed and it’ll be here before we know it.

Instead of having a season-ending live event, it looks like Epic Games will instead just have a bunch of smaller teasers leading up to Season 4.

Just one day before the start of the season, several markings have appeared in the game, signaling the arrival of Thor. This comes on the heels of Thor’s hammer making a giant crater on the island, but now there’s even more going on.

If Thor is going to get his backup on the island, he’s going to need to get the bifrost active. We see in the area by Weeping Woods that several bifrost markings have appeared, indicating the arrivals have already happened.

Here’s where to find them and investigate for yourself.

East of Weeping Woods

These markings can be found directly east of Weeping Woods up on a cliff next to a small cabin.

There are several spots on the ground where you can see that the bifrost has been used, which lines up quite nicely with how many new heroes we see in the brand-new comic page that’s now live.

Like the hammer before, it doesn’t look like you can do anything at this location other than taking in the sights, but it’s still cool to see.

Who Is Coming in Season 4?

There’s a wide cast of characters who will be appearing in Fortnite Season 4, and if we’re going by the comic book, that includes Wolverine, Storm, Doctor Doom, Groot, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Mystique and Captain America.

That’s a lot of heroes who will be joining Thor in his fight against Galactus, and it will definitely be something that’s very exciting for Marvel fans.

Of course, people who were hoping for an original season are out of luck, but this does seemingly confirm that everything being done in the game is connected considering the five teasers spell out “Nexus,” which is a reference to a Chapter 1 event.

Fortnite Season 4 begins August 27.