Leaked Fortnite Comics Reveal More of Season 4 Plot

The start of Fortnite Season 4 is just in a matter of days, but the plot leading up to it has already started to leak.

On August 21, it was confirmed that Thor will be in Fortnite Season 4, but the next day even more info started to come out and fans were given a small glimpse of the future through in-game comics.

These special comics that were written for the in-game plot by Donny Cates show Thor racing through a rift to warn whatever’s on the other side of Galactus’ impending arrival.

What was just an assumption before ended up being confirmed by leaks that Thor will actually appear on the island and interact with actual Fortnite characters.

Leaked Comic Books

Fortnite leaker VastBlast posted two different panels on Twitter that indicate Thor will land right on the island to speak with at least Raven and Jonesy.

It appears that things don’t go too well between Thor and Jonesy as there’s one panel where the Thunder God gives the OG default skin a vicious punch to the face.

There will likely be words that go with the panels once they’re actually live in the game, so we’re missing a bit of context by just looking at the images like this.

When’s The Next Official Tease?

Later today, the season 4 storyline might get leaked nearly completely. I won't post anything about it and won't mention anything about it until we actually get closer to live events in season 4. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 22, 2020

In the days leading up to Season 4, we expect to see more and more of these comics revealed at the reader in-game.

Leaker ShiinaBR says there’s a chance the whole storyline could end up leaking, so if you’re not a fan of having things spoiled for you, it might become dangerous to be on the internet over the next couple of days.

Season 4 begins on August 27, so there’s still plenty of time for the story to play out. Things are certainly looking pretty bad for the island as we know it as we all know Galactus is a major threat to the universe.

We’ll have to hope Thor and the rest of his friends will be able to keep us all safe from the impending cosmic threat.

READ NEXT: Fortnite “Midas Flopper” Leaks Ahead of Season 4 Launch