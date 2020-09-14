New Fortnite Star Wars X-Wing Glider Hits Item Shop

The collaborations just won’t stop coming in Fortnite Season 4 and Epic Games will once again be teaming up with a Disney property.

While this season has had a Marvel theme, that doesn’t mean Epic can’t bring in new content from other franchises, and they’re doing just that with another X-Wing glider.

Update: The glider is now available in the shop.

You’ll remember that we had a tie-in with Star Wars already around the launch of Episode IX, but with a new game on the horizon, Epic Games is ready to strike the iron again.

We’ve already gotten a TIE Fighter glider, but what about an X-Wing? Your dreams are about to come true.

X-Wing Zooming In

Recently Decrypted: Pakchunk1000 Vanguard Squadron X-wing

Stay fearless to the finish. Internal Rarity: Epic pic.twitter.com/THVPF2AmK5 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 14, 2020

According to a new image leaked by Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, a new Vanguard Squadron X-Wing is coming to the game.

While it might just look like your normal run-of-the-mill X-Wing, it’s actually a tie-in to the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons video game. It’s not explicitly stated, but the Vanguard Squadron is featured in the upcoming game, so it’s easy to connect the dots.

When Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released, Epic Games and Disney teamed up to give away a Stormtrooper skin if you purchased the game on the Epic Store on PC. It’s possible they could do a similar type of promotion this time around too, but it’s too early to tell.

When Does This Come Out?

Update: The glider is now available in the item shop for 1,200 V-Bucks or for free with the purchase of Star Wars: Squadrons on the Epic Store.

A release date for the new glider hasn’t leaked, but we do have a good idea on when it could thanks to Squadrons’ release date.

This game is currently slated for an October 2 release, so it seems likely the Fortnite tie-in will take place on or around that time.

For the time being, it looks like it’ll just be this glider that’s available, but it’d be cool to see Epic bring back all of the Star Wars skins as well. We know there are a lot of players who didn’t pick them up the first time around, so it’d be cool to see everyone have the option to have them.

