Scrapped Fortnite Travis Scott Skin Concept Revealed

One of the coolest parts of Fortnite Chapter 2 so far has been the Travis Scott concert back from Season 2.

One thing Fortnite has been doing more of as of late is hosting in-game concerts and Travis Scott put on one of the best shows we’ve seen, with many players saying it even topped the Marshmello concert.

Something Epic Games did to help build some hype for the event is create a skin for the rapper and even give him his own glider, something that was also done for Marshmello.

The skin itself was not exactly a well-kept secret as it was found in the files well ahead of time, but many would agree that it was worth the wait.

As it turns out, there was actually another skin supposedly in the works, but it was never released.

Scrapped Travis Scott Skin

This is a Travis Scott concept that was supposed to come in the game (it could still get added in the future, but for now we only have this concept). This was posted by a verified user in a music leaking forum. (Thanks to @DfgJelly for sending me this in DMs 15 minutes ago.) pic.twitter.com/ZDbsVQ2tYp — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 12, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, this Travis Scott skin was supposed to come to Fortnite, likely around the time of the concert, but never did for whatever reason.

He says that it could still arrive at a later date, but unless there’s a reason to do so, like another concert, it wouldn’t really make much sense to drop this in out of nowhere.

Is Travis Scott Ever Hitting the Shop Again?

Travis Scott is part of the Icon Series, which is a set of skins that are designed after real-life people, and they have made returns to the item shop in the past, the Ninja skin as an example.

However, we haven’t seen Travis Scott back in the shop since his show, so it’s not really looking good for those of you out there who want their hands on that outfit.

Perhaps when or if it does make a return, we’ll see this unreleased design come with it as well. For now, we’ll have to keep on being patient and hope for the best.

