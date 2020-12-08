Clever Fortnite Trick Makes Dragon Shotgun Feel Less Useless

The start of Fortnite Season 5 introduced another shotgun into the mix with the Dragon Shotgun, and the early returns so far are very underwhelming.

This shotgun did already get a buff along with the Charge, but there’s still a long way to go for the Dragon to actually feel like viable weapon.

One thing it does going for it is it’ll light builds on fire that damage players and make them get out the area as soon as they can to avoid unnecessary damage.

Building off the ability to start fires, it’s important to know one other ability this shotgun has that could be useful in a pinch.

It Lights Campfires

Reddit user Jonathan287 showed that the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun can actually ignite a campfire for you if you’re extremely low on wood. This is the same for fireflies and any other source of fire, but it’s still cool to know.

The chances of you actually have to use four shotgun shells to light a campfire that is likely surrounded by wood already is very low, but this could be a neat little trick to show your friends the next time you play. They’ll likely think it’s cool and that’s probably the extent of it all.

There Might Be Another Shotgun Soon

If the Dragon Shotgun isn’t quite cutting it for you, even after the buff, you might not have to worry about that for much longer as there might be another shotgun coming in the near future.

A “western” shotgun has been found in the files that signals its arrival could be coming any day now, perhaps as soon as the next update.

It’s also possible Epic could be continuing to tweak the Dragon Shotgun to make it more viable, but it’s hard to imagine it being an important part of the meta. When you couple this fact with how rare it is, we just can’t imagine many players taking the time to figure out what the best way to use it is.

At least you can light campfires with it.

