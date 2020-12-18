Fortnite Exotic Weapon Prices Drop Significantly

To get into the holiday season, Epic Games has decided to make things easier on your in-game Fortnite wallet when it comes to purchasing Exotic weapons.

For those of you out of the loop, the Exotics are a special tier of weapons that were introduced in Season 5. To get your hands on them, you’d have to spend upwards of 1,000+ Gold Bars, so they cost a good chunk of change.

It takes quite a while to collect thousands of Gold Bars, so you’d have to make sure you find an Exotic you like before you spend them. It looks like Epic is going to continue adding to this weapon pool as the season continues, so you’ll want to make sure you have bars ready.

If you are running low on them right now, Epic is making things a bit more affordable for you by dropping the Exotic prices.

Major Price Drops

The holidays are here and Characters around the Island are feeling extra generous! Pick up their Exotic Weapons for a greatly reduced Bars cost. Get out there and spread some holiday chaos! pic.twitter.com/MRg97DTAyS — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 17, 2020

Epic Games posted on Twitter that the characters across the island were feeling really generous because of the holiday season, so there has been a massive drop in prices for the Exotics.

Now, you won’t have to worry about losing out on thousands of Gold Bars with a purchase. But, what are the prices now?

i THINK the prices of exotic weapons have been decreased: all from 1213(?) to 600/500/400 i don't know why it would've been 1213 before but i haven't played enough to know sooo — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) December 18, 2020

Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi says he believes the prices have all been slashed at least in half, so you should be seeing much lower prices.

It’s a cool thing to see for the holiday season, and it almost certainly means you’ll be seeing a lot more of these guns in your lobbies.

How Long Does It Last?

This change should at least run through the duration of Fortnite’s Operation: Snowdown Winterfest event, which should take us through the next couple of weeks at least.

At that point, we’ll see if Epic decides to keep the price cut permanent in an effort to encourage players to use more Exotics, or they’ll just raise the prices back up to normal.

It’d be cool to see them keep the prices low for good, but only Epic knows what’s planned.

