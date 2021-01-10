5 Fortnite Gaming Legends Skins We’d Like to See

With Epic Games showing that Fortnite is willing to collaborate with just about any brand out there, whether it’s a music artist, TV show, movie or video game.

In Fortnite Season 5, we’ve seen two video game mascots come to the game in the form of Kratos and Master Chief, so the door is left wide open for others to arrive at some point.

So far, there is no indication that more will be joining the fray, but many fans do believe that Predator will show up at some point this season. However, despite him starring in his own game released in 2020, he’s definitely more of a movie character.

Even without him, there are still many other characters to choose from, so we did our best in picking out five characters from video games who could potentially come to Fortnite some time this season or beyond.

1. Samus

Nintendo has several characters they could choose from to add into Fortnite if they pleased. When people first think of Nintendo, the first character that comes to mind is likely Mario, but we don’t think he’d be the best fit.

Instead, we’d like to see somebody who has already proven they know how to handle a gun, and also someone who fans have been begging for already in Season 5.

We’re talking about Samus Aran, as made famous from the Metroid series, which has been pretty dormant for a while now. We do know Metroid Prime 4 is in the works, and what better way to drum up some excitement other than adding Samus to Fortnite.

2. Doom Slayer

The Doom Guy has been gaining a lot of popularity lately, likely to do with the re-emergence of Doom as a franchise back in 2016. The latest installment arrived in 2020 to critical acclaim.

Now, this character is showing up in Fall Guys, so it’s clear that they are more than willing to share their nameless mascot. Why can’t Fortnite be next? He certainly meets the role of bounty hunter, or something close to that, so let’s get him in Season 5!

3. Tomb Raider

Somebody else who has been enjoying a renaissance lately is Lara Croft, as made famous from the Tomb Raider franchise.

This is a series of games that has been around for quite a long time, but with the 2013 reboot, we’ve been able to look at the character through a new lens and she has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

Lara Croft is another butt-kicking action hero that would be able to seamlessly transition into Fortnite, and we’re sure that many players out there would agree.

4. Claire and Chris Redfield

A 2-for-1 special here, but it’d be cool to see this brother and sister combo from Resident Evil come on over to Fortnite.

They could appear in a similar way that brought Daryl and Michonne to the game, which would be going through a portal together.

While zombie-like creatures don’t show up in Fortnite until October, it’d still be cool to see these two appear as skins down the road. Any character would do from the franchise really, so feel free to substitute your favorites such as Leon or Wesker.

5. Geralt

What better way to close out this list than with Geralt of Rivia himself? The Witcher 3 is one of the most beloved games of all-time, and that doesn’t change even with the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

A Season 5 appearance would make a lot of sense for Geralt as Witchers actually are hunters, so him showing up wouldn’t even be strange.

Now, it might be hard to picture Geralt using guns, but considering we’re already seeing Batman and Thor doing the same thing, we imagine people would get used to it pretty fast.

