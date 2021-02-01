Leaked Fortnite Weapon Has an Air Strike Feature

Throughout the years, we’ve seen all sorts of wacky and weird weapons come to Fortnite, but nothing has ever come to the level that this leaked one has.

It’s no secret that Epic is willing to push the boundaries in Fortnite with new items, vehicles, and weapons, but typically the extremely overpowered things don’t stick around for long.

Of course, we had an entire season with the BRUTE mechs, but there hasn’t really been anything that was quite to that level since then.

However, this upcoming “TinStack” gun looks like it has the potential to be one of the most powerful weapons we’ve ever seen in the game, depending on whether or not Epic wants it to be. Let’s take a look.

Air Strikes All Day

Unreleased 'TinStack' weapon also has some sort of air strike feature pic.twitter.com/8gcCXPs82D — mix (@ximton) January 31, 2021

According to a video from Fortnite leaker ximton, we can see this upcoming weapon feature some sort of air strike feature.

This has the potential to be extremely powerful is Epic makes these bombs as powerful as grenades, but it could also be quite balanced if damage to players is low.

Another route Epic could go is make the weapon only deal a lot of damage to buildings, but if it hits players it could do less damage. Who knows what the plan is for this gun, if it even ends up being released.

When Might This Come Out?

We’re expecting a new update this week, so there’s a slim possibility that some new weapons could come as part of that.

If there is a new weapon, this mortar seems like it’d be a good bet to be the one added since we’ve seen it a few times now.

On the other hand, we do know that Epic likes to mess around with new things behind the scenes a lot and many of them never see the light of day.

Whether it’s too powerful or if it’s just something to have fun with, there’s no guarantee that this weapon will ever arrive in Fortnite, so don’t get your hopes up too high.

