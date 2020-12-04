Several Fortnite Holiday Skins Leak After Season 5

The start of Fortnite Season 5 coincided with the beginning of December, which is usually a very exciting time for the game.

Epic Games has usually given players a lot to look forward to in the holiday seasons, and it looks like that is going to be the case once again this year as several skins have leaked to get you in the new season.

While there’s always a lot of focus on Fortnitemares for cool cosmetics, winter time is usually no slouch. With the start of Season 5, we have several new skins to look forward to, including some twists on some current favorites, so let’s just dive right in and take a look at everything that has leaked.

New Winterfest Outfits

These are the skins that got the image for the updated item shop layout in today's patch! It wasn't possible for me to export some of the new images, so I just added the old pictures to the image instead of the new ones. pic.twitter.com/Z56Ug22iMN — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 2, 2020

Many of the old holiday skins have gotten updates, and you’ll already notice that if you own some of the previous ones, you’ll now have access to some new styles.

On top of this, in the bottom row of the images revealed by ShiinaBR, you can see a Fishstick elf skin, which will almost be an insta-purchase for fans of this character.

It looks like the Gingerbread styles will return, which were actually one of the first skins ever released in Fortnite. The Gingerbread Raider will certainly be a popular skin too as the Raider styles are always popular.

When Will These Start Rolling Out?

Since we’re already in December, we can expect to see many of these skins hit the shop as soon as right now.

In fact, just before Kratos arrived, we already saw one holiday skin, so we can expect them to come fast and heavy.

December is just beginning, but it’s also a long month, so Epic might want to capitalize on the holiday season and release some of their cool skins.

Based on the leaks, it looks like they have some hits on their hands, so stay tuned!

