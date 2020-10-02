It’s no surprise that Halloween is one of the most popular times of the year in Fortnite, and any game for that matter.

Fortnite released all the way back in 2017, so there have been a few Halloween events already, and each time one rolls around we get our hands on some new cosmetics.

In fact, when the game first launched, the initial event was actually Fortnitemares, which was an excellent introduction to the battle royale.

Heading into the 2020 event, we expect there to be even more cool skins. In the leadup to that, we imagine that Epic will be unrolling some of the fan-favorites from over the years so they can get those out of the way in favor of the new ones.

Let’s take a stroll through all of the skins released so far and get hyped for what’s to come.

Fortnitemares 2017 Cosmetics

The first Fortnitemares event introduced two of the most beloved skins of all time in the Skull Trooper and Ghoul Trooper.

TSM star Myth still rocks the Skull Trooper to this day as it not only showed he was an early adopter of the game, but also that it’s one of the cleanest cosmetics in all of Fortnite.

Read through the patch notes of this event for a real blast from the past.

Fortnitemares 2018 Cosmetics

VideoVideo related to fortnite halloween skins: every fortnitemares cosmetic released so far 2020-10-02T12:54:26-04:00

Fortnite was a worldwide hit by the time Fortnitemares 2018 came around, which meant a lot of players were hoping to get their hands on the Skull and Ghoul Trooper from the previous season.

Of course, this also meant that a lot of the Day 1 players hoped that they’d be rewarded for being early adopters. Anyone who purchase the Skull Trooper skin before patch 6.02 receive a special Purple Glow variant style, so the initial purchasers were indeed rewarded.

Here’s a look at all of the skins released during the 2018 Fortnitemares event.

Deadfire

Dante & Rosa

Pumpkin Patch Set

Fortnitemares 2019 Cosmetics

In a surprise to nobody, Fortnitemares 2019 introduced even more skins into the mix, including the return of the Ghoul Trooper.

Many interesting twists were given to some of the popular skins over the years, such as another Skull Trooper variant, this time Neon, and we even got to see a male Ghoul Trooper.

Here’s a look.

Neon Skull Troopers

Zombie Soccer Skins

Snuggs

Chaos Agent

Jawbreaker & Teef

Delirium

Peely Bone

Big Mouth

Fortnitemares 2020 Cosmetics

We’re now head into 2020, but we still don’t know what to expect in terms of skins for this event.

It has been rumored that Midas will be making a return, and we do know The Last Laugh bundle will also have a Midas skin along with a couple of DC villains, but it doesn’t release until November.

This means that Epic has something else in store for this year’s Fortnitemares event and we’re excited to see exactly what that means.

READ NEXT: How to Disarm 5 Gnome Traps in Fortnite Season 4