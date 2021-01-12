What to Expect in Fortnite v15.20: Downtime, Changes & More

It’s been a long time coming, but we are finally getting the second big update of Fortnite Season 5 with v15.20 just around the corner.

As is the case with many patches in Fortnite, this one should introduce a bunch of new things into the such as weapons, items, skins, etc.

For example, this could be the update that gives us the Mandalorian pickaxe or the new fire extinguisher item. On top of that, we should be getting information about the next couple of weeks in the game.

Before we can get to all of that though, we’ll first have to experience downtime. If you’ve been a Fortnite player for a while, this is nothing new, but it’s worth nothing that this is when the game goes offline as the patch is implemented.

Fortnite v15.20 Downtime

Battle up close and personal in our new update. v15.20 is scheduled for release on January 13. Downtime for the update will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/O3P6uDMHV0 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 12, 2021

Downtime for v15.20 begins at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on January 13 . When it concludes, you’ll be able to jump back into the game and see everything this new update added to the game.

Traditionally, this takes around an hour or so, but it has been known to be a bit longer than that, so plan accordingly. You will be removed from your games at this time, so make sure you don’t have your friends together for a gaming session when the downtime begins.

Fortnite v15.20 Bug Fixes

For whatever reason, patch notes have disappeared entirely with the onset of Fortnite Chapter 2, but we do have a decent idea of what’s being fixed thanks to the official Trello board.

Here, you’ll be able to keep track of any nagging issues that are plaguing the game. This will be your best bet with keeping up what Epic is working on, but it won’t let you know about new features.

For example, you would’ve known that Sand Tunneling would be returning with v15.20 if you paid attention to this board. Well, now it’s looking like a 50/50 chance that could happen, but we still have hope.

Here’s a look at everything being fixed in the upcoming patch.

Flip Reset Lobby Track inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.

Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair.

Michonne Outfit visual issues with cape Back Blings.

Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled. (Now listed as “Future Game Update”)

Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.

Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match.

Quest progress not instantly updating in the HUD and Quest Log. (Save the World)

Broken Pickaxe animations. (Save the World)

Voice chat issues on Android.

The player loses all movement after jumping through Zero Point. (Mobile)

Keep in mind that these are just the bug fixes, so you won’t be finding anything like new features or items appearing on this list.

All in all, this should be a big update because we’ve gone so long without one this season, so keep an eye out for everything new when the patch officially drops!

Let’s also hope we don’t have to wait close to a month before another update comes to Fortnite because content droughts are no fun for anybody. At least we had Operation Snowdown to hold us over.

Maybe this will be the update that kicks the storyline of this season into the next gear.

