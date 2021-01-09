What Bugs Are Being Fixed in Fortnite v15.20?

The second major update of Fortnite Season 5 is set to arrive in the coming days and with it come a plethora of bug fixes.

Since it’s been several weeks since we’ve gotten a new patch in Fortnite, it shouldn’t be all that surprising that there are a lot of fixes that have to be done.

Although we don’t have patch notes anymore, we can stay up to date on what’s being fixed. Notably, Sand Tunneling is set to return in the upcoming patch, so that’s the big news here, but there is some other stuff to look forward to.

With v15.20 being the second major update of the season, we can also likely expect there to be a plethora of new things added to the game on top of the bug fixes.

While we don’t know exactly what will be new, we do know what’s being fixed.

All Bug Fixes in v15.20

We've temporarily disabled Sand Tunneling on the Island while we investigate an issue. We will let everyone know when this feature returns pic.twitter.com/k5s9nDX5qM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 22, 2020

There are a lot of fixes coming in this upcoming update, and they are all laid out on the official Fortnite Trello board.

Remember, this will be the place you want to look if you’re wondering if a nagging bug is being worked on or if a workaround is available.

Here’s everything scheduled for a fix:

Flip Reset Lobby Track inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.

Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair.

Michonne Outfit visual issues with cape Back Blings.

Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled.

Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.

Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match.

Quest progress not instantly updating in the HUD and Quest Log. (Save the World)

The Gold Bars resetting to zero has been a big issue for many players, and it’s definitely very annoying considering it’s a new feature this season, much like the sand tunneling is.

It’s nice to see this one finally getting a fix.

When’s The Update?

v15.20 will finally be released next week! 🔥 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 7, 2021

As for when the actual update is, no specific day has been mentioned, but the leakers do say it’ll be next week.

Typically, updates arrive on either Tuesday or Thursday, so that’s likely what we’re looking at this time around.

We’ll keep you posted on when Epic officially announces v15.20, so keep an eye out for that!

