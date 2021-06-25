Loki Revealed As July Fortnite Crew Skin

Fresh off the heels of his Disney Plus show, Marvel’s favorite trickster god is coming to Fortnite as part of the upcoming Crew bundle.

This was actually teased a month ago after some eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse at what appeared to be Loki and Thor in the background of a loading screen. While that wasn’t an actual confirmation, this latest news certainly is.

It’s fitting that they were seen in the back of the Mecha Cuddle Master announcement because Fortnite confirms in the announcement that Loki did make it to the island through that same portal.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming bundle.

Loki is Confirmed

It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn’t the only one who found their way to the Island. Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July 👑 pic.twitter.com/z2V1wFSSwl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2021

The official Fortnite Twitter account confirmed Loki would be the next addition to the Crew pack without even showing us the skin.

Of course, it is quite easy to picture Loki in Fortnite considering we’re already getting a good look at him in the Disney Plus show. However, most of Marvel characters that have come to Fortnite are based on their comic book design instead of their movie style.

The exception to this rule so far appears to be Thanos, and there’s a chance Loki could follow in his footsteps. The evidence for this is the Avengers logo that’s used with Fortnite is the movie logo.

We’ll update this post when information about the bundle is revealed. We do know that it will come with 1,000 V-Bucks and the Battle Pass if you don’t already have it. These two things are constants in the Crew bundle.

Keep in mind that Crew skins are exclusive, so if you don’t subscribe for the month a particular skin is available, it will be lost forever. Loki will definitely be a popular outfit to have, so we expect to see Crew subscriptions skyrocket for a month at least.

When Does Loki Come Out?

For those of you looking to get Loki, the wait is nearly over. While it hasn’t been officially announced, the release typically comes the final day of the month when the Item Shop resets.

In this case, it would mean June 30 at 8 p.m. ET. This will also have to be confirmed by Epic, and when that happens, we’ll update the post accordingly.

When the Loki bundle is released, this means the Mecha Cuddle Master and all of the contents in the bundle will be removed from the game for good. The sense of exclusivity is a powerful factor when it comes to the Crew pack. Even if you see a skin that looks remotely cool, you might feel pressured to subscribe because you won’t have another chance to get it.

Now the question that remains is whether or not Loki will be joined by his brother Thor. You may remember that Thor was a Battle Pass skin back in Season 4, but that was his comic book skin. Batman is a character who has multiple styles in Fortnite, so why can’t Thor have something similar?

It doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait all that long to find out.

