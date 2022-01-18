Fortnite v19.10 Update Nerfs MK7 Assault Rifle Again

The latest Fortnite update brought back one of the most popular points of interest in not only Fortnite, but in all of gaming.

That’s right, Tilted Towers has returned to the hit battle royale as part of the v19.10 update, but that’s not the only thing that’s back with this new patch.

We are also seeing the return of the Grenade Launcher yet again, but instead of being a weapon you can angle shots with, the grenades now explode on first impact and deal less damage than before. It’s a good weapon for pressuring enemies, but it won’t be as lethal as it was.

This is good news for players who want to try out some new things in the game, but it’s also important to know how the existing guns work now. Epic has been working on ways to make the meta more balanced this season, and it has resulted in buffs to shotguns and nerfs to the MK7 and SMG. The v19.10 has given us even more tweaks, and these ones might feel much more noticeable.

More Weapon Nerfs

NEW WEAPONS CHANGES: – MK7 Builds Damage:

from 20/21/22/23/24/25 to 17/18/19/20/21/22 – Ranger Rifle Damage & Builds:

from 30/31/32/33/34 to 31/32/33/34/35 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 18, 2022

The last balance change adjusted the damage done to players by the MK7 and SMG by lowering it across the board.

This latest update brings the to builds down across the board, while also lowering the damage the Ranger Assault Rifle does as well.

Here’s how it plays out according to HYPEX:

MK7 Builds Damage: 20/21/22/23/24/25 to 17/18/19/20/21/22

Ranger Rifle Damage & Builds: 30/31/32/33/34 to 31/32/33/34/35

The Ranger Assault Rifle hasn’t typically received many changes, but this takes the already not popular weapon and makes it worse. It’s clear that Epic was having a problem this season with players just spraying through walls, and this is their way of adjusting it.

Weapon balance changes have come very often so far this season, and there’s a good chance we haven’t seen the last of them. Whether any of this will switch up how players play this season remains to be seen.

Will You Stop Spraying?

The problem with these balance changes is that even if you make the MK7 do less damage, it’s still one of the strongest weapons Fortnite has ever seen thanks to the aim-down-sights feature that lets you just beam other players.

Even if it’s not doing as much damage as before, if you’re not missing any of the shots players are still going to go down fast. It will now do much less damage to builds which means you might not be able to just spray into structures anymore, which is definitely the idea Epic is going for.

At its core, Fortnite has always been a game about building and these tweaks help bring it back to that vision, but with the SMG getting no changes, this seems like it’ll still be an issue going forward. Don’t be surprised to see a future hotfix nerf the Stinger damage to builds in the coming days.

In the meantime, we can all enjoy the glory that is Tilted Towers and pretend it’s 2018 all over again.

