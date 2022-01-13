Fortnite January 13 Hotfix Nerfs Season 1 Spray Meta

The Fortnite January 13 hotfix brought a variety of changes to the game, namely in the form of nerfs to two of the most infamous weapons of the season.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite since the start of Chapter 3, you’ve no doubt noticed that the MK-Seven AR and Stinger SMG combo is absolutely dominating the meta. Yes, shotguns are still in the game, but they pale in comparison to the rest of the weapons.

This is created a rift of sorts in the competitive community because it’s given people who might not necessarily have the skills to compete in tournaments a big boost due to the ability to spray out any build.

After letting these two guns wreak havoc in the game for a month now, Epic decided to step in and do something. The end result is a few nerfs.

Stinger SMG & MK-Seven Nerfed

We've made several balance changes to the following items. ✅ Decreased Stinger SMG damage

✅ Slightly decreased MK-Seven Assault Rifle damage

✅ Increased Auto Shotgun reload speed We'll continue to evaluate this as the season evolves, and appreciate your continued feedback! pic.twitter.com/fgEM4Gl72l — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 13, 2022

In a surprise to nobody playing, the SMG and AR both received a nerf, but it might not seem like a giant deal to the naked eye.

According to HYPEX, the damage for the MK7 was lowered by a single point across the board for each rarity while the SMG dropped two points.

MK7 damage nerfed from 21/22/23/24/25/26 to 20/21/22/23/24/25

Stinger SMG nerfed from 18/19/20/21/22/24 to 16/17/18/19/20/22

It’s not clear if this could end up meaning anything in the long run, but a nerf is a nerf. One damage point might not seem like a big change, but that could make the difference between eliminating somebody or them getting away.

The SMG seems like a much bigger nerf in comparison, and it will be interesting to see if people still load up on these in their inventory. It will always have a spot in this meta, but this change might encourage players to use the shotguns a bit more, especially with the buff to the Auto Shotgun.

Auto Shotgun Buffed

NEW WEAPONS HOTFIX: – MK7 damage (up to Mythic) nerfed from 21/22/23/24/25/26 to 20/21/22/23/24/25

– Stinger SMG (up to Mythic) damage nerfed from 18/19/20/21/22/24 to 16/17/18/19/20/22

– Tac Shotgun reload time buffed from 8.8/8.4/8/7.6/7.2/6.8 to 6.2/6/5.7/5.4/5.1/4.8 pic.twitter.com/dYkDaBFHej — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2022

In an effort to make these nerfs mean something, Epic also decided to buff the Auto Shotgun, but instead of tweaking the damage, it’ll now be reloaded a lot faster.

As for how much faster, it’s actually a massive buff across the board. HYPEX reveals that these changes know two seconds off the reload speed, so you’ll be able to get into the fight with this gun much faster now.

Auto Shotgun reload time buffed from 8.8/8.4/8/7.6/7.2/6.8 to 6.2/6/5.7/5.4/5.1/4.8

It seems like Epic decided the Pump Shotgun was fine as it is, so for those of you who like that gun and were hoping for a change, it seems like you’ll have to keep on waiting.

However, the Auto Shotgun might start looking a lot more appealing, and if you’re able to hit your shots with it, this can be a very powerful gun. The main question is whether this is enough to put an end to the spray meta that has been dominating Season 1. We’ll just have to wait and see. We’re sure players are going to hold on to using the SMG and AR for a bit longer.

READ NEXT: Where to Find a Guaranteed Llama in Fortnite Chapter 3