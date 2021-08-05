How to Get Neon Party Trooper Style in Fortnite

The Fortnite Rift Tour brings music superstar Ariana Grande into the game, but there are also a bunch of goodies for fans of the game in general.

This Rift Tour event will be introducing a whole new Party Trooper skin into the game, and if you show up at the right time, you’ll be able to get it.

The Neon Party Trooper is a special variant that will only be unlocked during the Rift Tour event and it won’t be available elsewhere. If you’re somebody who tries to collect everything Fortnite has to offer, you’ll need to make sure you show up and get the skin.

How to Get Neon Party Trooper

Epic Games is bringing back some familiar skins in time for the event, including the Party Trooper. This skin usually comes out in time for concerts, such as J Balvin’s Fortnitemares show, and it’ll be back for Ariana’s Rift Tour.

The developers have confirmed that on top of the skin returning, there will be an exclusive style that you can only get during the Rift Tour. This Neon Party Trooper style will automatically unlock for you if you own the Party Trooper skin and log in during the weekend-long festivities.

This same thing will apply to new owners of the skin, but for them all that has to be done is buying the skin.

The way this blog post is worded makes it sound like there will be no other way to unlock the style, ever again, so if you like the look of the skeletal Ramirez skin, it’s looking like you’ll want to make sure you log in over the next several days.

As time goes on, it appears that the Party Trooper skin will start racking up different variants, so it’s becoming a one skin for the price of many type of situation. This is good news for fans who don’t like shelling out V-Bucks every day, which is something many players have had to do.

Don’t Miss Out on Other Rift Tour Cosmetics

There are many more cosmetics that are up for grabs as part of this Rift Tour event. If you log in right now and you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber, you’ll be met with several different cosmetics at the moment.

If you attend any of the showtimes for the concert, you’ll also unlock an exclusive Umbrella. There are also the quests that are active in-game right now that give out some free cosmetics.

All in all, there are a lot of ways to come away with free gear here, very similar to how past events of this nature have worked. Last, but not least, the Ariana Grande Icon Series skin is in the game right now. The entire bundle will run you close to 2,000 V-Bucks, but it’s some of the best work Epic has put into the Icon Series.

With LeBron and Ariana arriving this season, it’s hard to imagine who they could come up with next to top those two global superstars.

