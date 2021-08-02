How to Watch The Rift Tour With Ariana Grande in Fortnite

It might’ve taken a bit longer than expected, but Fortnite has finally confirmed that the upcoming Rift Tour concert will be featuring music superstar Ariana Grande.

When previously announced, Epic Games only said there would be a “record-breaking superstar” performing, but that has since been confirmed.

Now, there’s still a matter of when you’ll have to show up and see her perform. Her concerts will take place over the weekend of August 6-8, and there will be a total of five different showtimes.

This is done to ensure that everybody who wants to check out Grande’s concert will be able to do so. If this is anything on the level of the Travis Scott concert we previously saw in Fortnite, then we should be in for a treat.

What Are the Times?

Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET

The five different showtimes are meant to accommodate the millions of Fortnite players around the globe, but you’re able to watch all of them if you’re around for the start times for each one.

These five times include the following:

The Americas: August 6 at 6 p.m. ET

Global: August 7 at 2 p.m. ET

Asia + Oceania: August 8 at 12 a.m. ET

EU + ME: August 8 at 10 a.m. ET

The Americas: August 8 at 6 p.m. ET

Epic Games encourages players to log on early in order to secure a spot. They say you should load up Fortnite at least an hour before the event begins, and then you’ll want to hop into The Rift playlist at least a half hour before your desired time.

Events like this tend to bring in a lot of players, even those who don’t even play Fortnite, so this is just a precaution to take to ensure everyone who wants to watch a show live will still be able to do so.

If you do attend the event, and you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber, you’ll also be able to get some exclusive cosmetics that will go straight into your locker.

Free Cosmetics?

Anybody who attends the event will automatically receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser Umbrella free of charge. It’s also nice to have extra gliders and umbrellas, so it’s worth checking out the show even if you’re not a fan of Ariana Grande’s music yourself.

If you’re an active Crew subscriber, make sure you log in between August 5 and 9 so you can get the following for free:

Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella

Skye up High Loading Screen

Rift Tour-themed Banner

We’ve seen Grande’s character already, but there hasn’t been any confirmation about whether or not she’ll be receiving an Icon Series skin like Travis Scott or Marshmello before here.

In the case of both those concerts, we saw a leadup to them on the map where venues were built. We still have a few days to go until her show, so Epic could still make them happen if they’d like to.

No matter the case, we’re sure this will be an event unlike any other and you won’t want to miss out on any of the festivities. With five different showtimes, there isn’t much of an excuse not to show up!

