Fortnite Season 8 Storyline Already Moving Forward

Many Fortnite players are familiar with Kevin, the giant purple cube from Chapter 1, but with so many of them now on the island, it’s hard to keep track of everything.

For example, the cube we helped out during the recent live event can be found near Camp Cod, but there are more exciting cubes to be keeping an eye. We suppose the name “Cubed” is very fitting for this season.

If you head up to Believer Beach, there’s a familiar purple cube in the area, and if you pay close enough attention, and get lucky, you might even see if start to move.

That’s right, we have another moving cube on the map, and it is already starting to move towards whatever its destination is. We currently have no idea where that might be, but it is on the move, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

The Cube is On the Move

Apparently, the cube moved again less than 10 minutes ago! (Video by @XgioX1994) pic.twitter.com/1zv2qmQOlX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 14, 2021

A video posted by Fortnite leaker Shiina shows that the cube is rolling around the map just outside of Believer Beach.

The last time we saw something like this, the entirety of Loot Lake turned into a giant bounce pad. Perhaps the cube has weird reactive powers with water, so if it makes its way to the beach, then we could be seeing something crazy.

As of right now, it’s very difficult to tell what’s going on with this cube or even where it’s going. Keep in mind, we’re still very, very early into the season, so Epic could keep things going slow and make sure there’s something to always look forward to.

However, we’ve seen from past seasons where it felt like Epic was speeding up the plot, only for things to screech to a halt. Hopefully, the developers find a happy medium for players. We already know the future holds a few more items for us, so maybe we could see some smaller map changes happen at the same.

As of right now, the cube appears to be our primary focus, so just keep your eyes peeled for more movement on that end.

Too Many Cubes

Something we saw in the live event was one of the purple cubes turning blue, perhaps as a result of all of us putting our power into it.

We don’t know exactly why it happened, but the cube ended up saving all of the players on the Mothership from certain death. As a result, it seems like that cube is on our side, but with it secluded at the bottom of the map, it’s unclear if it’ll do anything to continue protecting the island.

On the other hand, the purple cubes have never been good for the island, so the one rolling around Believer Beach might have a negative impact on things. If it leads to map changes, then we’re sure fans will still root for it.

If our Blue Buddy plans on being the island’s savior, then you might want to start keeping tabs on any possible movements by him. All of this and we haven’t even mentioned the gold cube yet. The bottom line is there are a lot of cubes to watch, so do your best and pay attention to them all!

