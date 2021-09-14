Fortnite Has a New Crossbow & Chug Splashes Coming

The start of a new season is usually a good time for Epic Games to add new stuff into Fortnite, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Season 8.

On top of the map changes and Sideways weapons, Epic has even more up their sleeves in the coming days. Instead of releasing everything all at once, it looks like the developers want to spread things out.

In the Battle Pass trailer, we clearly see a character using a pair of crossbows, but you’ll quickly realize that those bows aren’t in Fortnite as of right now.

Another leak reveals that Epic has a new spin of Chug Splashes coming to the game, so it’s clear that the developers are still able to come up with new ideas. Let’s first take a look at the crossbows.

Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows

The Crossbow we saw in the Battle Pass trailer is officially called "Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows" pic.twitter.com/xE16WT4i7t — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 13, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the crossbow is officially titled the Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows, so at least we have that going for us.

Outside of that, there’s not much else to share about this weapon other than the fact it exists. When it does release, we’ll likely have to still rely on leakers for all of its stats, but there’s no telling exactly what the timetable is for that will be.

Crossbows have never really been all that powerful in Fortnite in the past, but when the bows were in the game in place of snipers back in Season 6, there were a force to be reckoned with.

When the Dual Fiend Hunters come out, we’ll just have to see if they are closer to the bows than they are to the crossbows of old. Maybe these could be a release for the upcoming Fortnitemares event.

Something that does appear to be closer to an actual release is the Spicy Splashes, a new version of the Chug Splash. Let’s take a look at what we know about that.

Spicy Splash

More info about the upcoming Spicy Splashes: – They heal 20 health (no shield)

– Speed multiplies by x1.4

– Duration: 1 Minute pic.twitter.com/iYldODbdpR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021

This information comes from a leak by HYPEX, and it reveals that the Chug Splashes you know and love in Fortnite are about to get a lot spicier.

In case you’re out of the loop, spicy is Fortnite means you’ll get a speed boost while running. This happens when you eat a hot pepper, and it’s good for getting into fights and for rotating.

The Spicy Splashes sounds like they’ll be doing the same thing, while also giving you a much more potent heal than a pepper.

These splashes will heal you for 20 HP a pop, and you’ll also get the speed boost for a minute. The drawback is these will not give you any shield, so it’s just for your white health. That’s not the end of the world, and we imagine many players will be holding on to these for the spicy effect alone.

We don’t yet know the timetable on when this item will be released either, so you’ll just have to keep an eye out for both this and the crossbows in the coming future.

In the meantime, you’ll just have to dig into all of the new content Season 8 has to offer. Perhaps you could even collect some paint for your Toona Fish.

