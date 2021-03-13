First Fortnite Season 6 Reality Log Teaser Revealed

The first teaser of Fortnite Season 6 has been unveiled and it’s our first glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season.

Typically, Epic would release teasers three days before the start of a season, so this is right on cue for them as that’s where we’re currently at.

Teasers don’t usually give us a ton of information to go off, but it’s enough to start building hype, and if Epic keeps a steady stream of them coming, then there’s a lot to talk about.

Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard has already changed his Twitter location to “The Zero Crisis,” so you can tell that he’s quite excited to finally show us what it’s in store for the future of Fortnite.

Let’s now take a look at the teaser and try to breakdown what it’s showing.

Season 6 Teaser

The new teaser is a 31 second reality log with Agent Jones saying he lost control of the Zero Point.

He mentions how he gave his life to the order and they are doing nothing to help as he fears the world is coming to an end.

By the end of it, he makes it sound like he’s ready to switch sides and actually help the people on the island.

From the looks of the image itself, wolves might play a role in some way for the next season. This is has been backed up with information from ShiinaBR and Tabor Hill all the way back in December.

Wolves will be added to the game later this season, according to @TaborTimeYT. (Tabor is known for leaking 100% correct information about FN!) I reposted the tweet because some people were confused by the Dire image in the last tweet I posted. I hope this is more understandable. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 4, 2020

Wolves can either be really cool or really annoying, and we’re not exactly sure how to feel about that yet. Roaming NPCs have been a thing for several seasons now, so it’s clear that Epic wants them to stick around in some form, whether it’s as humans or animals.

Keep in mind that this isn’t confirmed as of yet, but this reality log seems to be a good indicator that it will be happening.

Will There Be More Teasers?

If this is like previous Fortnite seasons, then we’ll likely be getting several more teasers before the new season hits. This first teaser is nice, but there’s nothing wrong with giving out even more information, and we’re quite sure Epic would agree.

More teasers would definitely mean Jonesy will reveal a bit more about his intentions for the upcoming season, and it sounds like he’s ready to rebel again the Order.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Jonesy’s organization, and we likely won’t be finding out a ton more about it any time soon.

What we will be learning more about in the new season is the Zero Point, but it won’t even come through the game itself, but instead from a Batman miniseries.

More teasers could potentially hint at some of the new characters that’ll be showing up on Tuesday, because we have to get a Battle Pass full of them. Some skins have possibly already been shown to us, but there’s no guarantee what the plan for any of them is.

