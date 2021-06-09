Fortnite UFOs Already Nerfed Days Into Season 7

The first nerf of Fortnite Season 7 is here and perhaps unsurprisingly, it targets the new UFOs.

These aren’t the UFOs from the end of Season 6, but instead they are something that players will be able to occupy themselves and lay waste to the rest of the lobby if they’re good enough.

While they don’t have a ton of health themselves, a single clip from an Assault Rifle is able to ground one, if it’s focused on you then you’re in for a world of hurt. They are able to destroy your builds just as soon as you place them and there’s never really a safe time for you to fire back at a UFO if you’re in its sights.

This problem can become real prominent in the Squads playlist where an entire team could be bombarding you like we saw SypherPK, Dr Lupo, Ninja and CouRageJD do when they all played together.

Anyone out there who had fun doing things like that for the first couple of days will now no longer to capture that feeling. Epic stepped in and delivered a nerf to the UFOs just two days into the season.

UFO Nerf

This is just related to the volume of the weapon, not the damage. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 9, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, on the afternoon of June 9, Epic nerfed the UFOs Energy Cannon volume. This means that instead of a constant barrage on your enemy, you’ll shoot a lot slower.

This is good news for players who are running into a single player shooting them, but it might not alleviate any of the pain that comes with facing four of them at once. At the very least, UFOs have been a fun addition to the season and we’ll have to keep an eye on more tweaks coming.

For the time being, it’s looking like this will be all, but we know that things behind the scenes are fluid and changes can come at any time. This was a fix that didn’t even get announced by Epic, so perhaps more changes could be made that way.

Any Other Nerfs?

It’s tough to tell what else Epic plans on nerfing or buffing without them saying anything, but there’s a chance that the Rail Gun could be next.

Many players have spoken out about this gun already and it’s ability to shoot through walls has been a point of contention for fans.

It is the start of the season and players should be given time to work on counters to guns, so it’s possible we won’t be getting changes for that gun for a while.

If you remember the start of Season 6, the Primal Shotgun was considered to be very overpowered, but after several nerfs, it was no longer a gun even worth picking up. We don’t want to see another new gun to go down that path.

We’ll keep you posted on any other changes that come to Season 7. So far, it’s shaping up to be a fun season and we’re excited to find out what the plan for the giant spaceship in the sky is.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Reveals 2 Soccer Stars As Next Icon Series Skins