Fortnite Players Blast Overpowered Gun: ‘What is This?’

Another season, another overpowered Fortnite gun in the eyes of fans. This time, it’s the Rail Gun, and they might actually have a good point with this one.

If you remember the start of Season 6, the Primal Shotgun reigned supreme due to its ability to just spam through pretty much any builds while also dishing out a ton of damage.

That weapon was eventually nerfed to a point where it wasn’t even viable anymore and finding one in a game would usually be met with a groan rather than excitement.

Just hours into Season 7, fans have identified the new Rail Gun as a gun that might be too powerful for its own good. This gun can hit people through a wall and it dishes out a ton of damage. Does it need a hotfix? Let’s take a look.

Rail Gun Could Be Overpowered





If you haven’t tried the new season out yet, just take a look at Fresh’s new video around the 10:50 mark. Here, he shows that the Gold rarity of this gun can hit 188 with a headshot directly through a wall.

So while it’s not a one-shot elimination like a headshot with the sniper would be, but it’s clear there’s a lot of strength with this new gun.

The main issue with it is that it counters one of the things in Fortnite that’s meant to keep you safe and that’s boxing up. By shooting through walls, it opens the door to a wide variety of problems, mainly being that a Rail Gun seems like it’ll hit you no matter what.

When you mix this with the Recon Scanner which marks other players near you, you can almost get a consistent headshot with this gun. We don’t doubt that Epic will make some changes to the gun in the future, but what can they do?

Does the Gun Need a Nerf?

A nerf does seem like it’ll be incoming if enough players continue to point out the gun’s power, but what form would that take?

Shooting through walls seems like that’s meant to be the gimmick of this gun, so that will likely not be the case. The option would be to lower the damage, but Epic would need to make sure they don’t crank it down too far or else the gun would become useless.

It’s important to note that this gun doesn’t just fire like a normal gun would, but instead if charges up to do its max damage, so you are vulnerable for a little bit while using it.

We’re still very early into the season, so maybe when players find out how to counter it, it won’t be too much of an issue. Knee-jerk reactions are never good because it can lead to things being prematurely nerfed and then it becomes useless the rest of the season.

For right now, it does seem like the Rail Gun does need some tweaks, but we’re not sure the best way to go about it.

