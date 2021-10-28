Final 2 Fortnitemares 2021 Skins Revealed At Last

There are two more skins left to be revealed by Fortnite for the Fortnitemares event, and it looks like we already know what those will be thanks to an oopsie from Epic and then a tease.

For starters, let’s address the elephant in the room. Shadow Midas is coming to the game, and it’s looking like he’ll be in the shop beginning October 28. He was shown as one of the final three cards, and with the zombie superheroes already being flipped, that narrows things down.

Fortnite has already started to tease him, so it looks like the year-long wait is over and you’ll finally be able to pick him up and play as him. Epic went through the trouble last year of making a new Midas model, but they made him an NPC you’d have to fight instead of a character you can play as.

This leaves us with just one more card that needs to be flipped, but Epic accidentally revealed that one to us ahead of time.

Fortnite is teaming up with Universal and bringing their classic Monster movie characters into the game.

They’ve already done a lot by adding The Mummy and Frankenstein’s Monster, and the next one will be Bride of Frankenstein.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there will be a special miniseries airing in Fortnite called We Will Be Monsters, and it will be taking these classics and updating them for modern times.

The Bride of Frankenstein you see in the video will be the same one that comes to the game as a skin, so it won’t be the exact same thing as the movie from the 1930s.

One of the episodes will show a reimagined version of Dracula, so we might be getting that skin at a later date. We’re out of cards that can be flipped over at this point, so Epic could be saving him for something else.

After flaming out with the so-called Dark Universe, it looks like Universal is using these shorts as a way to create a new generation of fans, and perhaps we could be seeing these characters again on the big screen instead of just Fortnite.

The first episode featuring the Bride of Frankenstein airs October 28.

Lots of Skins

It looks like these skin reveals will take us all the way up to Halloween, so unless Epic has some extra up their sleeves, it looks like this will be the end of it.

On the bright side, these were very cool skins we’ve gotten all month long, and the Halloween event this year wasn’t nearly as annoying as it was last year. Everything that’s happened has tied into the plot for Season 8, which is definitely something cool

The Cube Queen is just floating over the island, and it’s tough to tell exactly what her plan is at the moment, but that middle Cube Town POI is going through some changes, and there’s no telling what its final form is.

