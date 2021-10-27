How to Get the El Durrrado Back Bling in Fortnite

There’s a new Back Bling around these parts in Fortnite called the El Durrrado and any fan of the Durr Burger will want to be rocking this one on their back.

What makes this Back Bling interesting is that there are two different ways for you to get your hands on it. The easiest will be simply waiting until it comes to the Item Shop. Epic didn’t let us know exactly when that’ll happen, but they did let us know about a different way to get it.

If you’re doing any holiday shopping this year and picking some Fortnite-related stuff, you might want to do it at a certain store to pick up an extra Back Bling on top of it.

For those of you out there who buy a V-Bucks card for the holidays who snatch up the Minty Legends bundle, doing it at a certain place will get you a free Back Bling, so there’s really no reason for you to not do it.

Here’s how it’ll work.

Free Back Bling

If you buy a V-Bucks card at Best Buy in the United States as an example, you’ll get the thing you went there to buy, as well as a code for the Back Bling.

Beginning November 1 and running until January 15, 2022, you’ll be getting a code on your receipt if you buy a Fortnite-related item at participating retailers.

Here’s the full breakdown of retailers around the world:

Retailer Location Arrocha Panama Best Buy United States Big Bang Slovenia BT Games South Africa Carrefour Spain CRG Toys Costa Rica CVS® (Not valid in CVS Pharmacy® at Target stores) United States Don Quijote Japan EB Games Australia, New Zealand EB Games/GameStop Canada El Corte Inglés Spain Empik Poland Euronics Italy Fnac Spain Game Spain, United Kingdom Game Mania Belgium, Netherlands Game4u South Africa Gamers Japan GameS Serbia GameStop Germany, Ireland, Italy, United States Geek Nation Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates Geekay Group Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates igabiba Slovenia JB Hi Fi Australia Kiddyland Japan Konzolvilág Hungary Marui Japan Micromania France Mighty Ape New Zealand Mode South Africa Ozone Bulgaria Public Greece Riachuelo Brazil Smartoys Belgium, Netherlands Stephanis Cyprus Takealot South Africa Tsutaya Japan Villange Vanguard Japan Worten Portugal Toys R Us China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Slovenia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates Znaje Slovenia

Once you get the code, head over to this website and make sure you’re logged in with your Epic Games account. Input the code and you should see the Back Bling show up in your locker.

Physical Items Only

Epic lets you know that you can only get the code if you buy a physical item, which means the V-Bucks cards will work, but not if you get them digitally.

That will just be something you have to be aware of when you shopping if you’re doing it with the intention of picking up this Back Bling too. This will usually be an issue if you’re shopping online, so just make sure to pay attention.

