How to Complete Upcoming Fortnite “Snakes & Stones” Quests

Any time you log into Fortnite, you won’t have to look far or hard at all to find something to do.

A lot of players just jump right into the game and start playing, but there are some out there who enjoy the quests and challenges above everything else.

Lately, there’s been a whole lot more to do than just weekly and daily challenges. For example, we have the upcoming Foreshadowing Quests, we had the Neymar quests, and now we have the Snakes and Stones questline.

These upcoming quests will reward players with a total of 1,500 V-Bucks, but that will only be available for players who purchase the new bundle.

Here’s what you need to know.

Snakes & Stones Bundle

Following the v16.40 update, Fortnite leaker HYPEX leaked images of the new Snakes & Stones bundle that comes with a new skin, pickaxe and back bling.

While all of that makes it worth the price of admission, getting the opportunity to earn 1,500 V-Bucks gives you the chance to pretty much get your money back.

Snakes & Stones Quest Bundle pic.twitter.com/UiKVPyueD1 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey revealed the list of quests you have to complete to get the V-Bucks, and it all involves just completing more quests.

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quest (0/6)

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quest (0/12)

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quest (0/18)

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quest (0/24)

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quest (0/30)

In total, completing 30 quests will get you all of the V-Bucks. Now, this might be an issue if you’ve done your quests all season because you won’t be able to do this. Luckily, there shouldn’t any sort of timetable for you to get these done.

This means that if you don’t get everything finished up this season, you should still have into next season and beyond to finish these quests. We’re sure Epic realizes that not everybody works at a different a pace and they should prepare for that.

Now, the question that’s left is when exactly does this bundle release?

When To Expect Snakes & Stones Bundle

The "Snakes & Stones Challenge Pack" is paid for with Real Money and not V-Bucks, in case that wasn't clear. pic.twitter.com/MACMY7oL3N — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 11, 2021

Since this leaked following the most recent update, it can be expected that it’ll arrive sooner rather than later.

However, just because something’s in the files doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be released into the game soon. We’ve seen things sit around for a while before they actually get released, so there’s a possibility we could be looking at something similar here.

Since it’s a bundle that’ll reward players with V-Bucks by completing quests, it’s also expected that this will be something that costs real money.

The V-Bucks are essentially a way of getting your investment back, and it’ll pretty much be the same as buying V-Bucks from Epic but getting a skin with it.

It is cool to see Epic do this from time to time, as getting V-Bucks is never anything somebody should complain about. Sometimes, instead of getting a refund of V-Bucks, the set of challenges will give you a different style. While that’s not the case here, it’s nice to see bundles coming with extra things to do.

Look for this bundle to hit the shop in the near future.

