How to Get Thanos For Free in Fortnite

Better late than never, right? Thanos is finally coming to Fortnite as a skin, three years after having an LTM that players play as him.

If you remember the LTM, Thanos was one girthy dude, but his skin will likely be more in line with the bigger skins in the game like Venom and Brutus. We don’t know for certain what he’ll look like, but it won’t take too long for us to get our hands on him.

Thanos comes to the Item Shop on June 26, so there’s a little while before the wider audience will be able to add him to their locker, but some players can get him for free.

This will be done through a Duos tournament, which means it’s a return to form following the Deathstroke tournament which was for solo players.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming event.

Introducing The Thanos Cup

The Universe required correction. Compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame ahead of its release in the Item Shop! More info: https://t.co/nkxTEr2YLP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

For players out there who like competing in Fortnite, this will be a good opportunity for you to potentially win a skin free of charge.

This has been done for Deathstroke, Beast Boy and several other superheroes in the past, so it’s cool to see the trend continue again.

The tournament kicks off on Monday, June 21, so you’ll want to check your in-game Compete tab for the exact starting time in your region.

Like every tournament, you’ll have a 3-hour window to compete in up to 10 matches with the highest point totals getting cosmetics for free.

At the very least, anyone should be able to come away with the Spray because you just need eight points total for that and each match gives you at least one.

Once you find your partner, it’ll be helpful to know what the format is and where you’ll have to place to get your reward.

Format and Placements

He is inevitable…🟠🔴🔵🟣🟢🟡 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

According to the official rules of the Thanos Cup, placements will be key here. At one point per elimination, staying alive until the end of the game will be the mot important thing by far.

Here’s how it plays out:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Now that you know how to get points, it’d definitely be helpful to know where you’ll have to place to get the cosmetics.

There’s a skin and Back Bling up for grabs, so there’s a lot on the line. Here’s where you’ll have to place depending on your region.

Europe

1st – 3,375th “Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Thanos Watches!” Cosmetic Spray

NA East

1st – 1,575th “Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Thanos Watches!” Cosmetic Spray

NA West

1st – 600th “Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Thanos Watches!” Cosmetic Spray

Brazil

1st – 1,050th “Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Thanos Watches!” Cosmetic Spray

Asia

1st – 375th “Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “Thanos Watches!” Cosmetic Spray

Oceania

1st – 225th “Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Thanos Watches!” Cosmetic Spray

Middle East

1st – 300th “Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Thanos Watches!” Cosmetic Spray

Your work is certainly cut out for you, so get out there on June 21 and give it all you got!

