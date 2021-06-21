What to Expect in Fortnite v17.10: Cosmic Summer Celebration & More

The first major update of Fortnite Season 7 is just over the horizon and it’s going to bring a new event to the game for fans to experience.

This event in question is the Cosmic Summer Celebration and it’s shaping up to be an alien-heavy event, so if you ever wanted to make contact with life from another planet, this will be your chance to do so.

This event kicks off with the launch of the new Fortnite update and it’ll usher in the beginning of summer.

The festivities include new quests, new rewards, and a whole lot of fun with your friends! Looking forward to sharing more about this 2-week party, starting June 22nd! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

As of right now, we don’t know for certain what this event entails, but we’re sure there will be a lot of things to do. Epic has already guaranteed new quests and rewards, but we’re sure there will be some extra surprises.

Other than the start of the event, there will also be more to look forward to. With this being a big patch, there will be downtime, and here’s what we know about that.

Fortnite v17.10 Downtime

As a reminder, marking the end of the competitive pre-season, Arena Hype Points will be reset with the release of v17.10. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 21, 2021

Downtime is a given for any big update and that’s no different with the v17.10 patch. Epic has announced that Fortnite will go offline for the update beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT on June 22. It sounds like we’ll be going inside the spaceship!

Typically, the downtime isn’t too long unless it’s the start of a new season, so there likely won’t be too long of wait this time around. However, it does mean that you won’t want to be in the middle of a game when downtime happens because you’ll be removed from that match. There’s no sense on missing out on Victory Royales, so just be aware of that.

While we know about the downtime and the upcoming event, there’s even more to look forward to. This update will be fixing a lot of the nagging bugs in the game, so let’s look at those.

Fortnite v17.10 Bug Fixes

Thanks to the Fortnite Trello board, we know about the bug fixes that are coming to the game. There are a lot of them, so let’s just dive right in.

Item Shop update notice not clearing.

Taking damage through cars while in motion.

Ability to change loot pools in Battle Lab temporarily disabled.

Character Collection Book incompletable due to missing entries.

Saucers may become inoperable if a beamed-up object falls on it.

Bunnywolf and Llion Sets temporarily disabled.

One-handed Pickaxes continue to perform extra swings.

Rounds not reporting correct placements. (Creative)

Hud Controller Device join in progress (Creative)

Images are cut off in the Discover tab. (Creative)

Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island. (Creative)

Melee hits aren’t registering on Melee Weapons for PC. (Save the World)

Saurian Vigor perk stops working after respawn (Save the World)

No indicator on mobile/Nintendo Switch for the Saucer boost cooldown and charges.

Nintendo Switch players unable to gift cosmetics, Bundles, or Battle Pass on controller.

If you ever want to stay up to date on all of the fixes coming to Fortnite at any given time, the Trello board is your best bet.

New Creative Mode Event

Finally, there is a new Creative lobby takeover that’ll be happening on June 24. If you’re a fan of things outside of the Battle Royale mode, this will be your chance to check out something different.

Even if you’re not a fan of things like this, it’ll be worth checking out for the free cosmetics!

