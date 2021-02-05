5 Best PS5 Coolers to Prevent Overheating

The PlayStation 4 had a history of sounding like a jet engine due to overheating issues. Because of that, Sony attempted to do a much better job designing the PlayStation 5’s cooling system. But as game developers begin to push the newer hardware to its limits, there will undoubtedly be overheating issues that plague the console here and there. So to give your system a longer lifespan, and in some instances a place to charge your controllers and such, check out the best PS5 coolers below.
1. FASTSNAIL Cooling Fan Charging StationPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can charge your controllers in just 2 to 3 hours with indicator lights to signal completion.
- Dual fan system keeps the console cool.
- The system has a security chip to prevent damage to any of your devices.
- Three extra USB ports for your various needs.
- Storage slots for up to 14 games.
- Adds a few more inches to the already large console's height.
- No warranty detailed.
- Can't be used if you have your PlayStation 5 horizontally.
The FASTSNAIL Cooling Fan Charging Station is a smart addition to any PlayStation 5. It’ll look great atop your gaming desk thanks to its slick design. Its pair of fans will aid in keeping your system cooler, which in turn should give it added life. There are two places to store and charge your DualSense controllers. Indicators lights are built-in to show you when they’re ready. And thanks to the PS5 cooling station’s high-speed charging, they should be ready in just 2 to 3 hours.
The front of the PS5 cooling stand has three USB ports so that you can plug accessories into it. It’s designed to work with both the PlayStation 5 disc and digital versions. Anc a security chip is built within to ensure no electric damage ever occurs to your console, controllers, or accessories.
Find more FASTSNAIL Cooling Fan Charging Station information and reviews here.
2. Auarte Controller Charging Dock Station with Cooler StandPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two 4,000 RPM fans to keep the air quietly flowing.
- Serves as a PS5 charging stand for two DualSense controllers.
- Three USB ports are available on the front for additional accessories.
- Retractable storage for 14 game cases.
- Compatible with the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.
- Can't be used horizontally.
- No warranty information provided.
- Adds a bit of size to the already large PlayStation 5.
The Auarte Controller Charging Dock Station with Cooler Stand is one of our favorite PS5 coolers because it has pretty much everything you can ask for. The stand can support both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles. There’s storage and charging space for a pair of DualSense controllers – with indicator lights to let you know when they’re fully charged. And most importantly, there are a pair of fans that sit beneath the console that helps the system’s cooling system to be more efficient and less loud.
That’s not all though, this PS5 cooling stand should get gamers excited as it also houses space for up to 14 game cases. On top of that, there is a trio of USB slots built into the front of the device so that you can plug in charging cables, a keyboard and mouse, or any other accessories you may need to be connected.
Find more Auarte Controller Charging Dock Station with Cooler Stand information and reviews here.
3. MENEEA Vertical Stand with Cooling FanPrice: $40.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Does a great job of keeping the PS5 cool with its pair of 3,000 RPM fans.
- Very easy to install for either the disc or digital version of the PlayStation 5.
- Includes a charger with indicator lights for two PS5 controllers.
- Three USB ports included for additional devices/charging.
- Storage for 14 games included.
- Not compatible with PlayStation 5's laid on their side.
- Adds more height to the already bulky system.
- No warranty info.
The MENEEA Vertical Stand with Cooling Fan is another great vertical PS5 cooling stand option. Like its competitors, it features two large fans that keep your PlayStation 5 cool during games that really work it. It has positions to store and charge your PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers in just a few hours. With indicator lights too, letting you know you’re good to go. And the front has three USB ports that can be used to power your phones, laptops, power banks, and more.
The PS5 cooling fan can accommodate both the digital and standard models. Its white design is a great match with the PlayStation 5. There’s retractable storage for up to 14 game cases too. Making it a fantastic accessory to keep your console cool and controller and games organized.
Find more MENEEA Vertical Stand with Cooling Fan information and reviews here.
-
4. Linkstyle PS5 Cooling FanPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 fans to keep your system from overheating.
- Can be used vertically or horizontally unlike the PS5 cooling stands.
- 6-month worry free warranty included.
- Easy to install.
- A little loud.
- Doesn't have the features the PS5 cooling stations do.
- Blocks some of the PlayStation 5's ports.
If your kicking back in your gaming chair and hear your PlayStation 5’s fan begin to churn loudly, you’ll likely want to invest in a PS5 cooler. This one from Linkstyle is a great inexpensive option. It easily slides right into your system’s USB port for power and to keep it secure. It boasts 2 small fans and a larger one to keep air circulating. And it even comes with a 6-month worry-free warranty to back you in case something goes wrong.
Find more Linkstyle PS5 Cooling Fan information and reviews here.
-
5. OLYGIVE PS5 Cooling FanPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A trio of fans keep the system from getting too hot.
- Slim and easy to install.
- Pretty inexpensive.
- Doesn't charge controllers or provide storage for games like other options.
- You have to manually turn it on and off.
- No warranty mentioned.
OLYGIVE’s PS5 cooler is slim and sleek, making it pretty much unnoticeable. It has three fans built within that pulls the warm air from your PlayStation 5 and forces it out to keep the console cool. It easily slides into the back USB port for power. A USB port is built-in so you don’t lose a slot from its use. And it’s available in black or white to suit your taste.
Find more OLYGIVE PS5 Cooling Fan information and reviews here.
PS5 Price and PS5 Release Date
Sony finally set the PS5 release date and PS5 price for November 20, 2020 at $499.99 for the standard disc version, and $399.99 digital edition. Upon release, both versions of the PlayStation 5 became immediately scarce as shoppers scooped them up for the holiday season as fast as Sony could get units into stores.
As of early 2021, the console is still extremely difficult to find. Thus leading to some desperate to obtain it paying over $1,000 to scalpers online and in their local areas. We say this to reinforce the notion that the system is a sizeable investment no matter what route you take in getting one. So by picking up a PS5 cooling stand or PS5 cooling fan to go with your system, you're helping to ensure you get the most bang for your buck with the life of your console.
PS5 Design Differences
Unknown to most, there are actually two separate PS5 design differences outside of the obvious disc and digital versions. As detailed by TechRadar, there are PS5 fan variations between some of the consoles. Some PlayStation 5 models sport 17 fan blades, while others tout 23.
There's no way to know which PS5 fan is within the console you buy unless you tear it open (not recommended). But if you're system is louder than you expected it to be, you can certainly aid the device's cooling ability PS5 cooler.
PS5 Games
So you've finally got your hands on a PlayStation 5. You've got your cooling stand to give it longevity and picked up an extra DualSense to enjoy titles with friends. But what games are you getting to go along with Sony's new system?
Marvel fans should pick-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales, no doubt. If you're looking for a game to challenge your skills, Bluepoint Games' Demon Souls remake should be a worthy contender. Dirt 5 is a fantastic racing game you can enjoy with friends. Or you can go the sports route, of course, with Madden, FIFA, NBA 2K, MLB The Show, and NHL offerings.
