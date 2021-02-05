5 Best PS5 Coolers to Prevent Overheating

The PlayStation 4 had a history of sounding like a jet engine due to overheating issues. Because of that, Sony attempted to do a much better job designing the PlayStation 5’s cooling system. But as game developers begin to push the newer hardware to its limits, there will undoubtedly be overheating issues that plague the console here and there. So to give your system a longer lifespan, and in some instances a place to charge your controllers and such, check out the best PS5 coolers below.

Sony finally set the PS5 release date and PS5 price for November 20, 2020 at $499.99 for the standard disc version, and $399.99 digital edition. Upon release, both versions of the PlayStation 5 became immediately scarce as shoppers scooped them up for the holiday season as fast as Sony could get units into stores.

As of early 2021, the console is still extremely difficult to find. Thus leading to some desperate to obtain it paying over $1,000 to scalpers online and in their local areas. We say this to reinforce the notion that the system is a sizeable investment no matter what route you take in getting one. So by picking up a PS5 cooling stand or PS5 cooling fan to go with your system, you're helping to ensure you get the most bang for your buck with the life of your console.

Unknown to most, there are actually two separate PS5 design differences outside of the obvious disc and digital versions. As detailed by TechRadar, there are PS5 fan variations between some of the consoles. Some PlayStation 5 models sport 17 fan blades, while others tout 23.

There's no way to know which PS5 fan is within the console you buy unless you tear it open (not recommended). But if you're system is louder than you expected it to be, you can certainly aid the device's cooling ability PS5 cooler.

So you've finally got your hands on a PlayStation 5. You've got your cooling stand to give it longevity and picked up an extra DualSense to enjoy titles with friends. But what games are you getting to go along with Sony's new system?

Marvel fans should pick-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales, no doubt. If you're looking for a game to challenge your skills, Bluepoint Games' Demon Souls remake should be a worthy contender. Dirt 5 is a fantastic racing game you can enjoy with friends. Or you can go the sports route, of course, with Madden, FIFA, NBA 2K, MLB The Show, and NHL offerings.

