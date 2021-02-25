15 Best PS5 Accessories: Your Essentials List

Turtle Beach is one of the premier headset makers on the market for a reason. And their Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset is a fantastic option that won’t break the bank. It touts the company’s Superhuman Hearing Mode that ensures you’ll hear everything around you in-game. It features a sizeable flip-to-mute mic that is exceptionally convenient and clear. And it’s super comfortable too thanks to its plush soft ear cushions.

The Stealth 600s are wireless thanks to a mini-USB transmitter, which is obviously ideal. Game and chat volume is easily adjusted on the side cuff. And with its 15-hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about plugging it in mid-session.