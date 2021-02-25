15 Best PS5 Accessories: Your Essentials List

You’ve finally nabbed yourself a PlayStation 5. Now, you need all the proper PS5 accessories that will help take your gaming experience to the max. From extra controllers to cooling stations, our Best PS5 Accessories list will break down everything you should consider purchasing.
Turtle Beach is one of the premier headset makers on the market for a reason. And their Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset is a fantastic option that won’t break the bank. It touts the company’s Superhuman Hearing Mode that ensures you’ll hear everything around you in-game. It features a sizeable flip-to-mute mic that is exceptionally convenient and clear. And it’s super comfortable too thanks to its plush soft ear cushions.
The Stealth 600s are wireless thanks to a mini-USB transmitter, which is obviously ideal. Game and chat volume is easily adjusted on the side cuff. And with its 15-hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about plugging it in mid-session.
You know the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is a great fit for the PlayStation 5 because it’s made by the same company in Sony. It takes advantage of the console’s 3D audio capabilities. It looks sleek and fantastic with a cordless design and hidden mic. Audio adjustments and chat volume are easily accessible. The PlayStation headset has a rechargeable 12-hour battery. And it even pairs well with PlayStation VR too.
If you enjoy gaming with friends or family at home, then you know that a second DualSense controller is a must. The controller is super impressive, touting haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, headset jack, speaker, motion controls, touchpad, and more. Which is exactly why you should splurge on Sony’s official offering and avoid the 3rd party knockoffs for now.
You don’t really want cables laying all-around your gaming desk or entertainment center, right? Setting yourself up with Sony’s official DualSense Charging Station keeps everything looking clean and organized. The charging station looks great too, with a design that mimics the PlayStation 5 itself. And it essentially ensures you’ll never have a dead controller because it’s so easy to quickly set the controllers into it when you’re done playing. It really is one of the must-have PS5 accessories.
Sony ensured that VR fans weren’t left behind, as they made the PlayStation 5 compatible with PlayStation VR. The PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle is arguably the best way to jump in if you haven’t already. It comes with everything you’ll need to get your VR experience going. The VR headset, PlayStation Camera, 2 PlayStation Move Controllers, a demo download code, and Iron Man VR are all included. Which is awesome, because who doesn’t love Iron Man, right?
If you use your PS5 as an entertainment hub while you’re cozying up, you’re probably going to want to get yourself the official PlayStation 5 Media Remote. It’s much easier to wield and navigate menus with than the DualSense controller. It can be used to adjust the volume and power of your television. And it has dedicated buttons to get to your favorite apps fast on your PlayStation 5.
If you’re into racing games, getting yourself set up with the proper racing accessories is a must. That’s where Logitec’s G29 Racing Wheel comes in. It’s built with quality, sporting stitched leather wheel grip, a stainless steel shifter and pedals, and solid steel ball bearings. There is dual-motor force feedback to give your virtual driving an authentic feel. Controls are built into the steering wheel’s face for easy access and navigation. And it’s designed to be compatible with your PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC titles too.
Case Club’s Waterproof Hard Case is LEGIT. It’s completely dust and waterproof, ensuring it’s fully submersible and impact-resistant too. It sports pre-scored and pluckable foam, allowing you to customize exactly how you want your inner layout to be. The foam is non-abrasive, of course, ensuring it never scratches your PlayStation 5. There are built-in padlock holes for security. And it’s airline approved so that you can take it with you as you fly around the country.
If you don’t need a heavy-duty waterproof case, the USA GEAR PS5 Case offers you everything you’d need to travel with your PlayStation 5. It offers a scratch-resistant interior with security straps to keep your console secure. There are 6 adjustable compartments so you can store controllers, games, headsets, cables, and more. And the exterior is comprised of tightly-woven RipStop Nylon to ensure nothing will penetrate the case.
There’s a zippered pocket on the front for extra accessory storage. A padded shoulder strap is included for comfort while carrying it. Or you can use the soft-grip handle that’s built-in instead.
Every now and then, you just forget to charge your batteries. No one wants to be tethered to their console while their gaming, so back your controller up with the NexiGo PS5 DualSense Controller Rechargeable Battery Pack. The lightweight battery pack lasts for up to 10-hours while also charging your DualSense controller during play. And there are indicator lights built into it so that you know when it’s the battery pack’s turn to get a charge.
The DualSense controller is great. But there’s no variety or customization options at this point. To give your controller some personality, check out these face coverings from HEATFUN. They smoothly clip right onto the front of your DualSense to give it some color. With options including blue, gold, gray, green, and red.
You may have had a hard time getting your PlayStation 5. And it certainly wasn’t cheap. So protect your investment with a PS5 Console Dust Cover. It’s specifically designed to fit your console like a glove. It’s made of pure cotton with a soft inside to protect from scratches. And it even has precision edges to give the appropriate space for your cables. Just be sure to remove it while playing so your system doesn’t overheat.
If you have a minimalist setup in your gaming area, mounting your PlayStation 5 to the wall may be a great design choice. The HIDEit PS5 Wall Mount does just that. Specifically designed for the PlayStation 5, the kit a console mount, a controller mount, and all the hardware you’ll need to get the job done. No drilling is required. Stud mounting is optional. So even if you’re a novice at type of project, you should have no problems getting it done.
There are a few great PS5 cooling stands out there to choose from, with this option being amongst the best. It sports a place to charge you’re DualSense controllers in just a few hours. There are dual-fans and silicon padding to keep your system cool and stable. There’s a slideout tray that can store up to 14 game cases. USB ports are built into the front for your accessories. And it’s designed so that it’s compatible with both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.
For competitive gamers, a set of thumbsticks is one of the best PS5 accessories you could ask for. The KontrolFreek FPS Freek Edge Thumbsticks are amongst the best out there, offering a laser-etched eight contact point design that offers better grip and less fatigue that will have you comfortably gaming with the best out there.