11 Best Patio Heaters: Which Is Right For You?

This striking wood pellet patio heater is the biggest and best heater on this list, providing 90,000 BTUs of heat. It runs on wood pellets, which are cheaper than propane and can be purchased at any hardware store.

This heater has a 12 foot heating radius and can cover 450 square feet. Unlike propane heaters, wood pellet heaters provide head to toe heat. This is a gravity fed, non electric system that is freestanding and easy to set up. It is so efficient and hot burning that it does not put off smoke either.