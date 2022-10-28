11 Best Patio Heaters: Your Buyer’s Guide

With a patio heater, you’ll be able to hang out in your favorite spot throughout multiple seasons, even into winter. Once the device is ignited, you’ll be able to sit and relax, take in the view, and spend time with loved ones without worrying about the cold. This list contains the best patio heaters for outdoor seating areas, tried and tested by Heavy’s editors.

If you enjoy spending time outdoors on your patio , porch, or backyard, don’t let the weather boss you around. With one of these outdoor patio heaters, you’ll be able to tell Mother Nature how things are going to go this year.

Do Outdoor Patio Heaters Really Work?

Absolutely! But know what you're getting into to manage your expectations. Patio heaters are designed solely for outdoor use but may also be operated safely within covered porches or similar areas depending on the vendor's specifications.

Patio heaters can be fueled with natural gas, propane, electricity, or even wood pellets to keep a prescribed radius warm and comfortable. They come in various styles including ceiling-hung, tabletop, wall-mounted, and, most typically, floor-standing.

Each type of patio heater comes with its own idiosyncracies depending on where you need the heat distributed. Natural gas units burn the cleanest and will never run out of fuel however you'll need to have it plumbed by a professional as well as leave it permanently in place.

Electric units are the most portable and the safest to use however the fuel costs over a long period of time can get expensive. They're also slower to heat up and the least efficient of all the types of patio heaters.

Wood-fired heaters are typically the least expensive however they require the most maintenance because of the ash that needs to be cleaned out. They are also very unsafe to leave unattended. Wood pellets heaters, on the other hand, are more efficient, burn really hot to create a very comfortable environment, and don't require as much upkeep.

The most recognizable patio heaters are the towers that are fueled with a standard 20-pound propane bottle hidden in the base. A large metal dish is paramount for radiating the heat effectively downward. Be aware of the pyramid-shaped units that look great and provide a neat show but aren't as effective in warming up an outdoor space as a domed tower.

Can Patio Heaters Be Left Outside?

It's natural to assume that an outdoor patio heater could be left outside. But like any piece of equipment that is meant to operate outdoors, like a gas grill, lawn mower, or portable generator, your patio heater will require care and maintenance. Be prepared to provide space in a shed or, at the very least, a cover to shelter your heater from the elements.

Most patio heaters are made of a combination of metal components. Depending on where you live, the rain and snow could harbor corrosive elements that will eventually wear your new heating device to a rusted hulk.

Heaters made of aluminum are better protected against inclement weather although many patio heaters are powder-coated or feature a hammered finish as a defense against moisture. Just be aware that your heater really needs to be stored in an interior location when not in use.

Do Patio Heaters Work in the Winter?

They certainly can. Depending on the type of fuel it uses and the type of model you pick up, an outdoor patio heater can turn a dreary January night into a pleasant and cozy evening.

If you're looking to get the most out of winter nights, consider a propane-fueled tower with a large dish designed to radiate heat down onto you and your guests. Unlike a space heater, radiant heaters are meant to cast warmth in a line directly to a defined space.

Patio heaters fired by natural gas are great since they won't run out of fuel but are more efficient than electric heaters. Unfortunately, they can't be moved as simply as one with a propane bottle.

Most patio heaters that use a 20-pound standard propane tank can keep going for eight to ten hours, however. That's more than enough time for a few stories and a beverage under the stars.