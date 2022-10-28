11 Best Patio Heaters: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you enjoy spending time outdoors on your patio, porch, or backyard, don’t let the weather boss you around. With one of these outdoor patio heaters, you’ll be able to tell Mother Nature how things are going to go this year.
With a patio heater, you’ll be able to hang out in your favorite spot throughout multiple seasons, even into winter. Once the device is ignited, you’ll be able to sit and relax, take in the view, and spend time with loved ones without worrying about the cold. This list contains the best patio heaters for outdoor seating areas, tried and tested by Heavy’s editors.
1. Hiland Quartz Glass Tube Patio Heater
Cons:
- 40,000 BTUs
- Anti tipping safety shutoff feature
- Pyramid design is stylish and functional
- Relatively expensive
- Quartz tube is very fragile
- Requires assembly
This lovely pyramid-style propane heater will bring elegance and function to your outdoor living area. It provides up to 40,000 BTUs of heat with a quartz glass tube and showy fire display. This heater has a durable and attractive stainless steel finish.
The ignition system is reliable and worry-free, able to fire up the unit with just the touch of a button. The heater has wheels on the bottom for easy mobility, and a built-in safety shut-off system in case it is tilted or tips over. You shouldn’t worry too much, however: it is unlikely to tip over because of the bottom-heavy pyramid-shaped design.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Quartz Glass Tube Patio Heater information and reviews here.
2. Hiland Hammered Bronze Propane Patio Heater
Cons:
- Has a table included
- 48,000 BTUs
- One year warranty
- Hammered bronze finish
- Assembly required
- Some revieweres received broken parts
- Some reviewers found it to be inefficient with gas
For parties and gatherings, a heater with a table provided with it is a nice way to not only add a focal point but also some convenient space for snacks and beverages. This 87-inch tall patio heater has an attractive hammered bronze powder-coated finish and wheels for easy mobility.
The round table’s height is adjustable. This heater has a maximum heat output of 48,000 BTUs with an access door for installing a 20-pound propane tank cleanly and easily. With a full tank, the patio heater may be set on high for eight to ten hours, making for a comfortable evening. It also comes with a one-year warranty.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Hammered Bronze Tall Patio Heater with Table information and reviews here.
3. Hiland HLI-1P Electric Parasol Patio Heater
Cons:
- Fits inside of a patio umbrella
- Inexpensive
- Electric powered up to 1500W
- Not as powerful as gas heaters
- No warranty
- Requires electric cord
Don’t put away your patio table and umbrella just because it gets a little cool out. This electric parasol heater is designed to work in combination with a patio umbrella in order to heat the seating area underneath.
This heater can heat up to 15 square feet of space with three burners and variable temperature control. The heater can provide warmth up to a 15-square-foot radius by radiating heat down from the umbrella it’s attached to.
This heater is safe for both indoor and outdoor use and runs on 1500W. It is waterproof and provides heat instantly with no warm-up time required. Enjoy your backyard furniture longer (or earlier!) into the season with this great umbrella-mounted electric heater.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Electric Parasol Patio Heater information and reviews here.
4. Thermo Tiki Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
Cons:
- Stylish dancing flame design
- 7'6" height
- Max output of 45,000 BTU
- Commercial quality construction
- Expensive
- Requires assembly
- Glass tube is easily breakable
This stylish propane patio heater from Thermo Tiki is of commercial quality but also very effective for home use. It is crafted of premium steel and aluminum in a pyramid style for maximum heat output. The heater is seven feet, six inches tall and has a dancing flame inside of the tube that makes it a real show piece.
This heater is rust, fade, and corrosion-resistant and can stand up to harsh weather, bright sun, and even abrasive sea air. This heater also has a built-in safety valve that automatically shuts off if it is tilted or tipped over. The heating column is surrounded by protective metal mesh, and it is operated by a pilot light for easy and safe starting and shut down.
Find more Thermo Tiki Outdoor Propane Patio Heater information and reviews here.
5. Pamapic 42,000-BTU Pyramid Patio Heater
Cons:
- Durable finishes and materials
- Easy to move
- Nice amount of heat output
- Requires two people to move
- Assembly can be tricky
- Make sure you have six square feet to operate
The Pamapic 42,000 BTU Pyramid Patio Heater has a variable heat setting and a built-in control valve to adjust and regulate the temperature to your preference. The patio heater comes with a tip-over protection system as well. In addition, a safety valve will automatically shut the heater off if it is tilted in any way.
This outdoor patio heater is just over 89 inches tall and provides a glass flame tube that is guaranteed to provide a classy atmosphere. The long-lasting, stainless steel finish on most of the components is durable like the bronze panels, and features a nice contrast. A heater cover is included with a custom fit and fade-resistant fabric for protection.
Find more Pamapic 42,000-BTU Pyramid Patio Heater information and reviews here.
6. AmazonBasics Commercial Patio Heater
Cons:
- Comes in eight color choices
- 46,000 BTUs
- Reliable and easy to use
- Not as powerful as more expensive options
- May be topheavy
- Requires assembly
Do you say that you just want a bare-bones patio heater without the expense? Check out this bestselling propane heater from AmazonBasics with all of the basics covered without any (seriously, any) fluff. It is inexpensive yet effective, and comes in eight colors and finish combinations to match any decor.
This heater has a durable powder-coated finish to withstand any weather conditions and puts off a heat output of 46,000 BTUs. The Piezo ignition is easy to start and reliable. This heater also has a safety shut-off valve in case it ever tips over. This model also comes in an all-weather wicker edition as well as a fancy stainless steel version in case you don’t want to get too basic.
Find more AmazonBasics Commercial Patio Heater information and reviews here.
7. Sunjoy Avanti Propane Patio Heater
Cons:
- Iron and stainless steel construction
- 88 inches tall
- 47,000 BTUs
- Safety shut off valve
- May not be as effective as more expensive models
- Bronze finish might not match all decor styles
- Requires assembly
This extra-large Sunjoy Avanti heater is an excellent choice for your exterior spaces with the high heat output and reasonable price. This model has wheels for easy mobility. It is constructed of heavy-duty iron at the base and stainless steel on top for maximum durability.
The finish is a stylish and sleek bronze with an overall height measuring 87 inches tall. This heater puts out 47,000 BTUs of heat with a range of 9-1/2-feet in diameter. It also has a safety shut-off valve in case it tips over. And if you’ve got enough going on that your patio heater is tipping over, slow down there, pal.
Find more Sunjoy Lawrence Floor-Standing Patio Heater information and reviews here.
8. Hiland Hammered Silver Table Top Patio Heater
Cons:
- 11,000 BTUs
- One year warranty
- 38 inch tabletop height
- Inexpensive
- Propae hose sold separately
- Requires assembly
- Much less heat than full sized models
If you want a smaller patio heater that offers direct heat for a compact seating area, this tabletop patio heater is the perfect solution. This heater is 38 inches tall and CSA-approved. It has a hammered silver finish for style and durability with anti-tilt safety features included in the design.
This small heater is very effective with a heat output of 11,000 BTUs. It can be fueled with either a one-pound camping fuel tank or with a 20-pound propane tank (adapter hose sold separately). This heater comes with a one-year warranty as well.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Portable Table Top Stainless Steel Patio Heater information and reviews here.
9. Briza Infrared Electric Patio Heater
Cons:
- Efficient infrared heating
- Tripod stand included
- Portable but also be mounted to ceiling or walls
- Requires electricity
- You'll need to be somewhat close to the heater to get warm
- Cannot be tilted when mounted to tripod
For an alternative to propane and fire, consider the Briza Infrared Electric Patio Heater. It comes with hardware for mounting on walls or ceilings. The heater also comes with an adjustable tripod stand that can be set up anywhere. Infrared rays emitted from the electric heating element are then absorbed by equipment surfaces which increases the temperature of your surroundings. As cool surfaces heat up, infrared heaters raise the ambient temperature of the space.
A protective metal sheath covers the heating elements for safety; animals and children can touch the surface of the heater without being burned. The Briza has a built-in sensor that will automatically shut off the unit if it is tipped over so fire hazards are eliminated. This patio heater features an IP55 rating to stand up to rain, snow, sand, or dust.
And because it’s so portable, the Briza is great for indoor use when you want to stay warm in the garage, shed, or your home. The tripod stand reaches up to seven feet tall with adjustable legs that extend to make a stable base without the need for sandbags or ground anchors. Want to set it and forget it? The Briza has a sleep timer that may be adjusted from one to nine hours and the heater automatically powers off.
Find more Briza Infrared Electric Patio Heater information and reviews here.
10. Golden Flame 46,000 BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater with Table
Cons:
- Stainless steel finish and durability
- Sand reservoir for added stability
- 46,000 BTU heat
- Could use sturdier construction
- Somewhat difficult assembly
- Table may be tough to adjust for height
This Golden Flame XL-Series 46,000-BTU Commercial Grade Patio Heater uses an advanced pilotless burner system which eliminates the need for a standing pilot light that most other patio heaters require. You won’t have to worry about the wind blowing out the pilot flame and shutting down. Starting the heater is simple with a rapid spark ignition system.
This patio heater is not only easy to light and operate but it cranks out the heat as well. 46,000 BTUs make the Golden Flame one of the more powerful heaters available. The burner combined with the reflector hood will keep things warm and toasty on the patio. A sand reservoir on the bottom of the unit will add 25 pounds to the heater base when filled for stability during windy conditions. Sand is not included with the heater.
If the heater tips over for any reason, a built-in tilt switch will immediately shut the unit off. Wheels are included with the heater for portability. The stainless steel will stand up to the weather for years to come and looks great. The drink table is also a nice touch when entertaining as well.
Find more Golden Flame Stainless Patio Heater with Table information and reviews here.
11. Planika Faro Outdoor Patio Heater
Cons:
- Stylish
- Easy to use
- Modern design
- Propane not included
- Propane can be expensive
- Max 45 hour run time on 20lb of gas
While the first item on the patio heater checklist is obviously warmth, the second has to be the ambiance that the specific heater creates. This boxy modern even artsy patio heater is just as much a conversation starter as it is a heat producer. This heater will look amazing in any backyard and will create a feeling like you are staying at a five-star resort.
The heater itself boasts a 360-degree visible flame that runs on propane. What makes this item special is that you don’t see the propane or what goes into the heater, you just see the beauty of the heater. When using a standard 20lb of propane you should get at least 45 hours of flame. Which is plenty and depending on how much you use it could last you almost all winter.
Find more Planika Faro Outdoor Patio Heater information and reviews here.
Do Outdoor Patio Heaters Really Work?
Absolutely! But know what you're getting into to manage your expectations. Patio heaters are designed solely for outdoor use but may also be operated safely within covered porches or similar areas depending on the vendor's specifications.
Patio heaters can be fueled with natural gas, propane, electricity, or even wood pellets to keep a prescribed radius warm and comfortable. They come in various styles including ceiling-hung, tabletop, wall-mounted, and, most typically, floor-standing.
Each type of patio heater comes with its own idiosyncracies depending on where you need the heat distributed. Natural gas units burn the cleanest and will never run out of fuel however you'll need to have it plumbed by a professional as well as leave it permanently in place.
Electric units are the most portable and the safest to use however the fuel costs over a long period of time can get expensive. They're also slower to heat up and the least efficient of all the types of patio heaters.
Wood-fired heaters are typically the least expensive however they require the most maintenance because of the ash that needs to be cleaned out. They are also very unsafe to leave unattended. Wood pellets heaters, on the other hand, are more efficient, burn really hot to create a very comfortable environment, and don't require as much upkeep.
The most recognizable patio heaters are the towers that are fueled with a standard 20-pound propane bottle hidden in the base. A large metal dish is paramount for radiating the heat effectively downward. Be aware of the pyramid-shaped units that look great and provide a neat show but aren't as effective in warming up an outdoor space as a domed tower.
Can Patio Heaters Be Left Outside?
It's natural to assume that an outdoor patio heater could be left outside. But like any piece of equipment that is meant to operate outdoors, like a gas grill, lawn mower, or portable generator, your patio heater will require care and maintenance. Be prepared to provide space in a shed or, at the very least, a cover to shelter your heater from the elements.
Most patio heaters are made of a combination of metal components. Depending on where you live, the rain and snow could harbor corrosive elements that will eventually wear your new heating device to a rusted hulk.
Heaters made of aluminum are better protected against inclement weather although many patio heaters are powder-coated or feature a hammered finish as a defense against moisture. Just be aware that your heater really needs to be stored in an interior location when not in use.
Do Patio Heaters Work in the Winter?
They certainly can. Depending on the type of fuel it uses and the type of model you pick up, an outdoor patio heater can turn a dreary January night into a pleasant and cozy evening.
If you're looking to get the most out of winter nights, consider a propane-fueled tower with a large dish designed to radiate heat down onto you and your guests. Unlike a space heater, radiant heaters are meant to cast warmth in a line directly to a defined space.
Patio heaters fired by natural gas are great since they won't run out of fuel but are more efficient than electric heaters. Unfortunately, they can't be moved as simply as one with a propane bottle.
Most patio heaters that use a 20-pound standard propane tank can keep going for eight to ten hours, however. That's more than enough time for a few stories and a beverage under the stars.