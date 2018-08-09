11 Best Gourmet Pastas You’ll Love (2018)

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say this: everyone loves pasta. Doesn’t matter whether they’re gourmet pastas or everyday supermarket brands, pasta is awesome, regardless of where your stomach stands on the whole carbs issue.

How much do humans like pasta? Check this fact: pasta consumption increased worldwide in 2016 and 2017 (Nielsen data). At the end of this list, there’s interesting — and somewhat amazing — info about which countries eat the most overall and per capita.

Pasta on This List is Dried Pasta

If you’ve ever had fresh pasta — at a restaurant or somebody’s house or maybe you make your own — you know it’s great. But if you’ve ever had dried pasta — at a restaurant or somebody’s house or maybe you make your own — you know it’s great, too.

Because of the perishable aspect of fresh pasta — which is usually made with eggs and needs refrigeration and has a short shelf life — we’re focussing on dried pasta. It lasts.

Artisanal vs Supermarket

There are a couple differences between a more artisanal pasta and a mass-produced pasta. Smaller pasta producers tend to use better wheat (flour) that ends up giving the pasta a much better relationship with the water it’s cooked in.

Another difference is how the pasta is physically formed. Smaller producers tend to use bronze (or brass) dies to extrude their pasta. This leaves the pasta with more of a textured surface than the super-smooth surface of a mass-produced, Teflon-die pasta. That textured surface holds sauce better.

Pasta Shapes

There are more than 300 shapes and varieties of pasta, according to Oretta Zanini De Vita, author of the Encyclopedia of Pasta. Despite the desire and ability to fully test (read: eat) each one, we’ve decided to narrow it down to 11. Most are long, some are short.

We give some recommendations on pasta/sauce pairing, but we also believe that there aren’t any rules to this. The pasta police aren’t gonna cite you if you serve cacio e pepe with a farfalle rigati instead of a tonnarelli. If they do, frame the ticket because it’ll be a great conversation starter as you dine with loved ones on these great pastas.

What are the Best Gourmet Pastas?

1. Rustichella d’Abruzzo Bucatini 2-Pack – $16.99

If you want to seem like an Italian gourmet, make sure you leave the pasta in the packaging — on the counter — until whomever you’re cooking for can see it. Rustichella d’Abruzzo, from Italy, is a heavy hitter in the culinary ring among chefs and home cooks.

This is two 500 gram packages of bucatini. If you look at a bucatini noodle in profile, it looks like spaghetti. However, if you eye it square in the face (the end) you’ll see that it’s a pasta straw. It’s like a thick spaghetti with a hole drilled through the middle.

Because it’s thicker than spaghetti, bucatini is a pasta that’s nice and chewy and has a lot of stage presence. You wanna serve bucatini with a robust sauce that can stand up to all the pasta-ness of the bucatini. Pasta all’Amatriciana is a classic bucatini recipe (and it really is better with guanciale instead of pancetta).

One more word about the packaging: Rustichella d’Abruzzo just looks good sitting there. It’s in thick paper with a cellophane window so you can see the product. And — this is my favorite part — it’s not in one pound (16 ounce) amounts, it’s 17.6 ounces. I’m always looking for just a little more.

2. DeCecco Egg Pappardelle – $3.31

The good people at the culinary magazine Saveur recently had an in-house pasta tasting so they could rank their favorite dried pastas. DeCecco was the overall winner.

DeCecco was founded in Italy in 1886 and it’s still going strong in Fara San Martino in the Abruzzo region of central Italy. In 2013, it was the third largest pasta producer in the world.

This pappardelle is a durum wheat semolina pasta that is made with eggs (free-range hens). It comes in a great looking box (i.e., this would be a nice gift for someone because it looks chef-y) that says “Made in Italy” on the front.

Pappardelle is long, flat, thin noodles that works great with a cream-based sauce (although you can use it for what ever you like, Chefy).

Note — the box contains 8.8 ounces of pasta. Most pasta recipes you see are based on using a pound of pasta, so you’ll wanna double up if you’re going by the book.

3.Martelli Spaghetti – $9.80

Martelli pasta has got a dedicated following and it’s a brand that flutters way up high in the culinary stratosphere. It’s a family run business in Lari, Italy, and they only produce five shapes of pasta: penne, spaghettini, maccheroni, fusilli and spaghetti.

Just like its lofty reputation, Martelli pasta resides high up there, too. This 1.1 pound package of spaghetti is almost ten bucks so, yeah, it probably won’t be your everyday go-to pasta, but it’s great for a splurge or if you’re looking for some nice Italian food gifts to dole out. (And with the very distinct yellow packaging, it just looks cool…and expensive.)

The pasta is durum wheat and the pasta is all made by hand by the Martelli family. If you want something a little smaller than spaghetti, Martelli spaghettini is the ticket, although it’s even more expensive. In fact, the spaghetti and their fusilli are both much less expensive than Martelli’s three other pasta styles.

4. Rummo Linguine – $9.80

Rummo has been making pasta in Italy since 1846. The brand’s got a great sense of humor, which is all over the place on their website, but importantly for us, they make a very popular line of pastas.

This linguine from Rummo is the company’s “No. 13,” which refers to the bronze die they use to make the pasta. (Most of the brands on the list use bronze dies for their pastas.) They use durum wheat and “the purest water from the Sannio valley,” according to the website.

The pasta is one package that weighs one pound. Reviews for Rummo products are all very good. The reviews for this one, while having very few, leave it with a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating average.

While this is an expensive package of pasta, there’s a great deal for Rummo “thick spaghetti” on Amazon. You can get a 5-pack of one-pound packages of the thick spaghetti for around $23, which is just a little more than $4.50 each, which is a great price for an elite Italian brand.

Linguine is a sort of “in between” pasta shape. If you need something a little bigger than spaghetti to catch the sauce, but you don’t want something as large as fettuccini. It’ll work for everything from light sauces to meat sauce.

5. Papa Vince Busiate Pasta 2-Pack – $23.97

This is a pasta from the Italian island of Sicily. And it’s another 2-pack (each package of pasta weighs 1.1 pounds).

Papa Vince makes an extremely popular extra virgin olive oil and a variety of other products. They make just two kinds of pasta: the busiate here, which is made from durum wheat, and a busiate made from tumminia wheat.

Busiate is the shape of the pasta. It’s flat 2-inch long pieces of pasta that have been spiraled and dried. This will work great for a sauce that’s got vegetables in it, but it’d also be great for any cream sauce.

This pasta is just about as popular as Papa Vince’s olive oil: the pasta has more than a 110 reviews and a fantastic 4.8 out of 5-star rating average.

6. Dal Raccolto Orecchiette – $3.99

This is an artisanal brand of pasta at grocery store prices. In other words, it’s a great deal. (Dal Raccolto makes other pastas and they are higher priced.)

Dal Raccolto pasta is made in the Italian village of Sant’Elia a Pianisi in the region of Molise. This is a durum wheat semolina cut in the orecchiette shape. The word means “little ears” so when you’re eating this pasta, think of that. It’s great for meat sauces because the saucer shape of the little ears holds the sauce really well.

The package is one pound and it’s got great packaging, with the brass grommets on the corners. The pastas made by Dal Raccolto are laid out by hand to dry slowly and then they’re “personally graded, weighed and sealed in the bag,” according to Dal Raccolto.

The orecchiette has more than 50 reviews and a great 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

7. Faella Anelli Rigati Pasta – $8

Faella Anelli, which produces pasta in Gragnano, south of Naples, in the Campania region of Italy, got its start in 1907.

The rigati is a “ridged ring” of pasta that, um, is a ring that has ridges on it! It’s the kind of pasta that works great in soups and with lentils or beans. But you could use it with a light sauce, like an aglio e olio (garlic, olive oil and pepper flakes).

It’s made from durum wheat and the company uses spring water from the nearby Lattari mountains. The pasta, like most of the pastas on this list, is extruded using bronze dies. It’s air dried for two days before packaging.

It comes in a good looking 1.1 pound package.

8. Giusto Sapore Fusilli – $10.44

Funny thing about the Giusto Sapore company: it’s based in south Florida. Yes, the pasta is made in Italy but the very Italian sounding company name — which is, in fact, Italian for “just taste” — is something that Justin Comparetto and his cousin Ryan Braun came up with in 2014. They’ve been importing Italian products since 2010.

There are a few key things about this pasta that qualify it for a list of gourmet pasta: it’s 100 percent durum wheat; it’s extruded through bronze dies; it gets great reviews. Out of more than than 45 customer reviews, it has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average.

This is a 17.6 ounce package of pasta.

This pasta is called fusilli col buco, which means it’s got the classic spiral shape but, in this case, the pasta tube itself is hollow (like the bucatini). It’s also sold as fusilli bucati and several other names (Italian pastas have many name variations for the same pasta, depending on region, custom, etc.).

9. Benedetto Cavalieri Penne Rigate – $8.99

Penne rigate is a short tube of pasta with ridges (rigate) on the outside. The ridges are great for catching your sauce, as opposed to the regular penne, which is totally smooth.

This is another pasta from Italy and another from a long-time family owned operation. Benedetto Cavalieri started the company in 1918 and it’s been handed down to subsequent Cavalieris since then.

This is a durum wheat semolina and the dough is, according to the company, kneaded by hand before it’s extruded through bronze dies. (As we mentioned in the intro, the bronze dies give pasta a texture that is better for mouth feel and better for holding sauce.)

This is a 17.6 ounce package of penne rigate.

You cook with this pasta and your guests will think you’re an Italian gourmet from the old country. Maybe try a vodka pasta sauce, and don’t skimp on the vodka or the red pepper flakes.

10. Rossi Pasta Spinach Basil Garlic Lasagna – $7.75

This is the only pasta on the list that isn’t made in Italy. This one is from Rossi Pasta, which is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

Rossi Pasta has been making a wide variety of pastas since the early 1980s. Besides making regular pasta, they also make several versions with additional herbs or other flavorings (Chocolato Cabernet Tagliarini, anyone?).

This lasagna noodle is a 12 ounce package that’s been made with hard unbleached red spring wheat flour, spinach, eggs, garlic, basil, spirulina, black pepper, cayenne pepper and natural spring water.

These are “no-boil” lasagna noodles, so they can be layered into the lasagna without having to cook the noodles first (they’re cooked when you bake the lasagna).

11. Papa Vince Gourmet Pasta Set – $89.97

If you’re looking for Italian food gifts, this would be a great one for the gourmet pasta lover in your life. It’s also a really good deal because the Papa Vince extra virgin olive oil alone is almost 40 bucks.

With this set you get:

16.9 ounces extra virgin olive oil

8.5 ounces moscato balsamic vinegar

17.6 ounces busiate pasta

2 jars (11.64 ounces each) Sicilian cherry tomato sauce

1 jar (8.82 ounces) Mediterranean coast harvested sea salt

Papa Vince is a family run business (started by Papa Vince) in Santa Ninfa, Sicily, Italy. It’s only been available in the U.S. since 2013.

All of Papa Vince’s products get amazing reviews on Amazon. The olive oil has more than 715 reviews and a fantastic 4.8 out of 5-star rating average.

Who Ate The Pasta?

According to Nielsen, the United States is the world’s largest consumer of pasta: 2.7 million tons in 2017. Per capita, Americans eat nearly 20 pounds of pasta a year. Sounds like a lot, right? Italians are the champions: per capita, Italians consume an average of 52 pounds of pasta each year. As a country, Italy consumed 1.4 million tons of pasta in 2017.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.