35 Best Eco-Friendly Gifts: The Ultimate List

If you want to find a purse that’s as stylish as it is eco-friendly, you can’t really go wrong with cork. You see, cork gets a good rap because it’s vegan and cruelty-free, plus no trees are killed to harvest it. This cute cork crossbody bag has a nice roomy interior, with a zipper pocket for valuables, plus large and small slip pockets for a wallet, smartphone, keys and other necessities.

This bag is compact but versatile, and it features an adjustable shoulder strap so it can be lengthened or shortened depending on how your giftee wants to carry it. Get it in any of four different color combinations. If you’re looking for a larger handbag that can double as a messenger bag, this Corkor Cork bag can even fit up to a 16 inch laptop or tablet inside.

Shopping for a man? He might fall in love with this classic cork briefcase, but you’ll have to hurry because it’s stock is already running low.