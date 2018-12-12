25 Best Owl Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

This classic cocktail ring is a total eye catcher, with a sparkling owl covered in cubic zirconia. The eyes feature dark green stones, surrounded by a lighter shade of green. The rest of the owl head is studded with white stones. This sterling silver piece is Rhodium plated for added shine and to prevent tarnishing. What really sets off the design is the highly polished beak that gives this owl a really elegant look.

For a big bold band ring, the oxidized sterling silver owl ring is an awesome look for men or women, with carved feathers and a really cool three dimensional design. The owl and crescent moon ring is a sweeter design that would look great as a pinky ring.