101 Best Christmas Gifts for Mom

These are the best Christmas gifts for Mom you can find on the internet.
If your mom loves wine but she also has asthma, gets headaches or even migraines, studies show the sulfites in wine might be the cause–but Ullo can remove those sulfites.
This set includes both the Ullo filter and their handblown glass decanter, but you can also purchase the Ullo filter by itself.
Ullo is a sulfite-selective wine filter that removes sulfites from wine. Sure, your mom could just stick to sulfite-free wine, but doesn’t your mother deserve to have the full range of wines available to her without worrying they’ll make her miserable?
The small Ullo filter is shaped to fit inside any average size wine glass and most wine decanters. It removes both sulfites and wine sediment making for a more enjoyable wine without the headaches.
For red wines, there’s an easy switch that turns the filter into an aerator as well. She’ll be touched by a thoughtful gift that takes into consideration what she enjoys as well as her health.
For moms with a love of the sea, especially the Caribbean, and mothers with partners stationed away from home, this is a lovely gift for them.
The hook has many stories behind it and The Hook Company includes Caribbean folklore includes the fishhook bracelet as being worn by fishermen’s wives with the opening facing outward when their husbands were out at sea and then facing inward when they had returned safely home.
It’s made out of pure titanium which is lighter and stronger than silver as well as being hypoallergenic. The two-tone effect is created with gold-plated titanium as well. Several thickness and widths are available to best fit her wrist.
Give your mom more security this year with a video doorbell.
The Ring 2 works with Alexa devices and an app on your phone to monitor your door with video, including night vision. It’s motion-activated and will notify you when the motion sensor has been triggered or when anyone presses the bell. The device allows you to see who is at your door as well as have two-way conversations with whoever is at the door. If you’re away from home you can also activate the camera remotely to check in.
Ring 2 can either be powered with a rechargeable battery pack or connected to existing doorbell wiring. If her doorway is in a busy area you can adjust the motion sensor range so she’ll only get notifications if there is motion within the distance you’ve set.
If your mom loves relaxing on the deck or patio, she’ll adore this hanging chaise. It’s like a hammock but better.
It comes with its own stand so she won’t have to worry about the chore of installing it and that also makes it easier to move around the deck or patio as needed. The weather-proof steel frame holds a hammock-like support with a removable chaise cushion in green, tan, or terracotta.
Straps control how much the chaise swings and there’s a removable canopy to provide shade when you want it.
This is a no-brainer for the Italian mother in your life.
If she’s always been there for you with a big bowl of pasta, give her something that combines two things Italian moms love most: jewelry and pasta.
And for non-Italian moms, it’s a cute take on the colored pasta necklaces we made for our moms in kindergarten–just a bit more stylish and in sterling silver or 14 karat gold.
The Delicacies Al Dente collection includes all your favorite pasta types: cellentani, elbow, orecchiette, penne, rotini, and farfalle.
They also have penne earrings, elbow macaroni earrings, and a lasagne noodle bangle bracelet.
I got my first pair of Stabilicers as a gift and it was one of the most useful gifts I’d ever received so I immediately gave a pair to my Mother-in-law who proceded to repeatedly thank me in texts throughout the winter. If she lives in a wintry climate, she needs these.
Stabilicers are stretchy silicone soles that fit over your shoes and winter boots. The bottom is covered in little blunt teeth that are set in opposite directions and stop you from slipping on the ice.
I’ve lived in the White Mountains of New Hampshire where most surfaces could double as an ice skating rink from January on. After I got these, I didn’t fall on the ice a single time. As an experiment, I have tried to fall on ice while wearing these, and I couldn’t.
They come in several different sizes and colors. Trust me, if she lives in the northern climes, these are a lifesaver.
For the mom who loves going to the beach, this will let her bring the beach to the office or home
This tropical sand garden will help to reduce her stress at work or at home as arranging raking the sand is deeply soothing. The Executive Sandbox, as it’s called, comes with an eight-inch by 10-inch hardwood box, sand, mini beach chair, mini umbrella, tiny pail, mini shovel, sand rake, fake tiny sandcastle, mini real seashells, and tiny real starfish.
Your mom can decorate her beach however she likes. They also make a smaller five inches by five inches version.
Chances are your mother’s thought about having her ancestry mapped but might not have treated herself to it.
Spoil her now with the best DNA testing kit on the market. I did my ancestry through 23andMe and the experience has been great. The instructions were easy to follow and the results were through, and for me personally, kind of surprising.
The 23andMe reports cover ethnicity, sometimes down to specific regions of countries, percentages, estimated family timelines, and simple to understand charts and graphs. They recently added a feature that provides cultural information about their ethnic groups so if you suddenly find out that you’re Greek as I did, you can listen to the cultural music of the region and read more about it.
Along with ancestry, you can also opt-in for health reports that test for genetic markers for increased risk of certain diseases. They’re very careful to get consent before showing these results, so if you don’t want to know you won’t accidentally see them.
They also have genetic trait testing that shows whether you’re more likely to taste cilantro as soap or less likely not have freckles. Then there’s the huge network of 23andMe uses that you can connect with and find distant relatives you never knew existed.
It’s a lot of fun and as their technology improves, they keep updating my reports so they are better and more accurate. It’s a great gift for anyone.
For the mom that travels, check out this Samsonite Underseater, designed to be the perfect carryon to tuck right under your seat.
The bag has two in-line skate wheels for easy movement and a telescoping handle. It’s filled to the brim with compartments as well as a removable mess organizing bag with a hook that can double as a hanging cosmetic bag.
It comes in Purple Cloud, Fresh Pink, Deep Teal, and Black. The Underseater is available in large (16.5 by 13 by 9.25 inches) or small (13 by 13 by 6.5).
Mothers with infants will appreciate this practical necklace right now over a dainty gold chain because whatever she’s wearing is going to end up in her toddler’s mouth.
Bebe by Me creates necklaces that both look stylish and are meant to be chewed on by teething infants. They’re made of food-grade silicone and on each necklace, there is a mix of three different firmnesses of beads: hard, soft, and cushy. The satin cord is very strong and they recently just upgraded the clasp to contend with tugging hands.
The chunky, geometric beads are trendy and also help stimulate visual and tactile development for the baby. It’s entirely BPA and toxin-free.
For the mother who loves the classic art of letter-writing, this set of 100 different botanical illustration postcards will make her life easier and make letter-writing more fun.
The set includes 100 postcards, each with a different botanical illustration pulled from the archives of the New York Botanical Garden. Half the fun will be flipping through the images and deciding which plant matches the message she wants to send. The illustrations are gorgeously detailed and printed matte to best match how they were originally created. The printing is good enough to be framed as wall art.
Having to find the right envelope that fits the right stationery is a hassle and sometimes your mom just wants to send a quick thank you note or a hello without all that fuss. Postcards are a perfect writing medium that is the letter and envelope right in one.
I got my hands on a media sample of this air purifier so I can say from first hand experience that it works far better than you’d ever expect for something you could throw in your weekend bag.
It’s perfect for moms who work in an office or who travel often. At only 2.5 inches tall and five inches in diameter, it can easily fit in the corner of your desk or your luggage to help remove that hotel smell.
It’s an ionization purifier so you never have to worry about changing filters. I love how convenient that is and that I don’t have to spend more money.
Right now we have it in a space that regularly encounters less than rosy odors and it’s made such a huge difference and I’m incredibly impressed with its performance for such a small little thing.
It also can double as a fragrance diffuser as there’s a small pad by the fan and if you add drops of essential oils to it, the air filtering through will pick up that lovely scent. These pads do have to be replaced as they get all oily and spent but they’re surprisingly cheap.
If you like the idea of a purifier but want something bigger for your mom, you need to see The Pure Company’s Large HEPA Filter. It covers 750 square feet and is great for airborne allergies and odors. I ran mine after painting a room and the paint smell was practically gone in under three hours. It’s been lifesaving for my seasonal allergies too.
Kimono-style sleeves are big right now so she’ll love this ultra-flattering light cardigan.
Made my Love Stitch, this cardigan is meant to be oversized so it has that billowing, windswept look to it. It’s a style that can be dressed up or dressed down or even worn as a beach coverup.
When people love crystals, they really love crystals so if your mom collects, this amethyst will blow her mind.
The geode cathedral is 27 inches tall, 9.5 inches wide, and eight inches deep. That tiny little orange rectangle is a pocket lighter for scale. It weighs around 79 pounds so this is a statement type of gift that will really wow her.
The crystal in the photo is the actual geode you will receive and not an example which I love. You can see exactly what you’re getting and there isn’t another geode just like this one in the world.
Large geodes make for stunning decor both inside and outside in the garden. For more crystal gift ideas check out the Best Crystals for Home Decor.
Upgrade her fitness tracker this Christmas to the Fitbit Charge 3.
It has a seven-day battery life with a charge time of only two hours. It can be worn all day and all night including while swimming and in the shower. It tracks heart rate, uses GPS for accurate pacing, analyzes sleep patterns, and allows you to set and track your fitness goals.
The Fitbit app gathers all your information and displays it in easy to understand charts so you visually and quickly get a sense of your progress. On top of that, you can check the weather and receive text notifications right on the band.
If your mom loves flowers, she’ll love this handmade glass pendant containing a pressed wild pear blossom.
Each necklace from BayouGlassArts is made by hand by one independent artist living deep in the woods of Louisiana. The pendant comes on an adjustable chain and, as it’s a real flower, each one will be unique in the world.
Your mum not a fan of pears? BayouGlassArts has a variety of flowers available including forget me nots, daisies, queen Anne’s lace, lavender and, heather.
I have tested out a sample of the Aera system and I love it. It would make a perfect gift for any mom who is sick of reed diffusers and artificial sprays.
The Aera is a smart diffuser with 10 levels of scent strength which can be controlled manually by the buttons on the device itself or through the Aera app on your smartphone. The app also allows you to set up schedules so you can set the Aera so it turns on an hour before she gets home from work so the place is smelling fresh.
There are a large variety of scent capsules from simple fragrances like Sandalwood to complex blends like Mosaic with notes of pink grapefruit, ginger, and amber. The capsules aren’t the cheapest on the market but each one can last over six months and I can vouch for that to be true from first-hand experience.
Upgrade her e-reader to the newest Kindle Oasis with Paperwhite display and the ability to turn on a blue light filter to protect your eyes and make falling asleep easier.
Like a lot of folks, my mother-in-law likes to read her Kindle in bed to fall asleep but the blue-tinted light from screens has been shown by studies to keep us awake and even damage our eyes with long-term exposure. Most smartphones these days have an optional automatic blue light filter that turns on at sunset but the Oasis is the first generation of the Kindle to have adjustable warm lighting to counteract blue light.
This “amber light” is customizable and will automatically adjust to lighting conditions.
In addition to that new feature, the Oasis is waterproof up to two meters for 60 minutes, has Whispersync so you can easily move from reading to listening to your books, page turn buttons, flush-front screen.
It’s available in 32G of memory, featured here, but you can also get it with 8G of memory, though for the price difference, it’s worth it to go for the full 32. It also comes in the colors Graphite and Champagne Gold.
If she has a passion for houseplants and new and interesting planters, she’ll love this whale from Creative Co-Op.
It’s made of smooth stoneware and has a friendly expression on the whale’s face. It’s cute and small, perfect for a couple of tiny succulents. Whether she loves plants, whales, nautical theme design, or all of the above, this will be a hit.
For the mom who hikes, pick her up the Sirrus 24 from the best name in hiking pack gear.
If she loves to hike in hot or wet environments, you simply can’t beat Ospery’s breathable mesh lining. Where the pack sits on your back, the fabric is ventilated mesh allowing for movement of air so you can dry off faster if you’ve been caught in the rain and you stay cool instead sweating underneath your bag.
If that was the only perk for this bag, that alone might make it a gift she’d be excited to get but Sirrus 24 also has an integrated raincover, adjustable torso height, pole and tool ataatchment systems, hip pockets, and internal hydration sleeve.
If your mom’s a crafter and loves to sew or quilt, she’ll be floored by this Brother embroidery machine.
I featured the Brother PE535 in my guide to the Best Embroidery Machines as the machine best for beginners. It has a large full-color touchscreen with 80 pre-loaded designs, eight fonts for lettering, and a USB port for uploading new images.
The touchscreen makes it easy to load up your design and then the PE535 does the rest.
An embroidery machine is something that many crafters my daydream about but won’t drop the cash for. Spoil her this Christmas.
This is a nice choice if she loves spending evenings in her backyard and either doesn’t have a firepit yet or has a cheap one that’s gone rusty.
The Upha Slate Firepit is a unique square shape with a rim of natural slate tiles just large enough to set down a drink. It has a steel fire bowl with rubbed bronze and cast iron decorative supporting base. The raised design limits bending over and the crossing beams on the base helps prevent children from getting too close to the underside of the fire bowl.
For function, it comes with a spark screen and the fire bowl has both a wood grate and drainage holes for ventilation and removal of rainwater. There’s an ash-catcher under the holes to make cleanup easy. It also comes with a poker and one-year warranty.
She’ll love the upgrade in quality and appearance.
No one’s ever sad to receive the gift of chocolate–especially when it’s quality like Godiva.
Indulge your mom’s sweet tooth with Godiva’s Gold Box filled with 36 of their tastiest creations in milk, dark, and white chocolate. The truffles have a variety of fillings like silky caramel, nutty praline, and bright raspberry. )Of all the chocolate houses, I find that Godiva is the best at capture that fresh and never artificial flavor of fruit.)
The chocolates themselves have that perfect Belgium snap to them when you bite in and melt to absolute perfection.
With this solar birdbath your mom can enjoy the tranquil effect of a water feature in her yard without having to worry about powering it.
This birdbath has an integrated solar panel on the upper bowl that runs the fountain and pump, creating a gorgeous water feature without the hassle. It comes with four different fountain spouts to choose from from a gentle gurgle to a full arcing fountain of water. There are also LED lights for at night though the solar battery doesn’t store enough power to run the whole night through.
Do keep in mind it’s less than three-feet tall so if you want something bigger, check out the Sunnydaze 45-inch solar fountain.
If your mom works on her feet, her eyes will light up when she opens this foot spa on Christmas.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, when all jobs are averaged out, we spend about 61 percent of our workday standing or walking. That’s a lot of sore feet and they only get achier as we get older.
Help your mom relax and recover with a soothing, massaging foot spa. This one has four motorized shiatsu rollers, a relaxing waterfall, bubble massage, ozone sterilizer, filtration system, and adjustable heat. The settings can be adjusted either from the buttons on the top of the unit or with the included remote control so she won’t even have to bend down to fiddle with it. She can just sit back and unwind and think about how great of a child you are.
I love that the base of the spa has rounded nubs that are more like river rocks than the pointy acupressure nubs that many find painful. It’s also easy to empty with it’s locking caster wheels, pull handle, and long drain spout so she won’t have to carry the spa to dump it into the sink.
If she loves her morning coffee, she’ll love it even more when it’s this foamy coffeehouse espresso.
The Pixie is a programmable pod brewer with a large water resevoir making your morning espresso just one button away. It’s super easy to use and the pods make it even easier to clean. After brewing, the used pods are ejected and drop into an internal reservoir for emptying later.
As you can tell by its name, the Pixie is compact, making it perfect for small or already crowded kitchens. It’s easy to find room for something this size.
This bundle includes a selection of pods as well as a milk frother for making lattes and cappuccinos at home.
It’s a little hard to tell what’s going on from the picture but the BestNest takes the classic window birdfeeder to the next level.
The window birdfeeders you’re used to hang by suction cups on the outside of the window so you can see birds right close up. The BestNest brings the birds into your home.
It sits inside an open window just like a window fan and a platform surrounded curved clear windows sticks out into your home. This small nook is open to the outside but still entirely walled off to keep the outdoors out.
This design gives you so much more viewing space as you can see the birds feeding inside your home. There’s a little secure door on the top of the enclosure so you can drop birdseed onto the platform. (Or peanuts if your mom’s a squirrel fan.)
This wine fridge is large enough to hold 12 full-size bottles of wine but compact enough to be stored on a countertop.
If your mom likes to end her day with a glass of wine, she’ll love having more storage to store her wine at the temperature of her choice. It has a super user-friendly touch-button digital display where you can adjust the temperature of your chiller and control the internal LED light.
The stainless steel door fits into most kitchen decors and its quiet operation won’t disrupt family time in the kitchen.
Watch her face light up this year when she gets this Colemen inflatable spa.
As much as we may love them, tubs are expensive to install and take up so much space on patios that we question if they’re worth it. They are–they’re relaxing, soothing on joints, and massage aching muscles. And this Coleman tub is portable and can be deflated and stored when it’s out of season.
The SaluSpa comes with a pump to inflate itself quickly and a powerful heater that can bring water up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. It uses 114 air gets to get those iconic, massaging hot tub bubbles.
This bundle includes the tub, protective liner, pump, air jet system, chemical float, two filter cartridges, and a spa cover for when not in use. It perfect for someone who would love a hot tub without all the hassle of installing a permanent one.
Surprise her this year with a watch that is stylish, high-class, and designed to reduce her stress-levels using a built-in disc with their”Natural Frequency Technology.”
The discs found on the bottom of all Philip Stein watches are meant to encourage alpha wave brain activity by channeling the natural frequencies of the earth to reduce stress and boost focus. How exactly it achieves this, I can’t say for certain as their technology is stated to be proprietary.
What I can say is that the brand has a cult following of folks who swear by it–and even if it’s a placebo effect, I’ll take a placebo that makes me feel less stressed any day of the week.
This particular woman’s piece is a Japanese quartz movement watch with 16 diamond studs, stainless steel band, and mother of pearl face. The subdial for the second hand is sunken for a unique layered effect. It looks stunning and Philip Stein watches are surprisingly lightweight.
She’ll love the way it looks, the way it works, and the fact that you were thinking about her health and wellbeing.
Your mother deserves the best when caring for her hands. Many may feel that drugstore clippers are good enough but if you get her a quality manicure set, it will last a lifetime and she’ll be astounded at the difference.
Unlike cheap sets that rust and go dull, causing pain and possible infection, Niegeloh’s Topinex stainless steel has been tempered to keep a sharp edge longer and resist moisture damage.
They are handmade in Solinger, Germany, home of some of the best blade-crafters in the world. The set includes nail clippers, nail cleaner, cuticle scissors, nail file, and slanted tweezers.
The tools come with a real leather case with organizing loops for easy storage and secure traveling.
A lot of moms love having their nails done but simply don’t have the time which is why gel nails are so great because they last so long–but what happens when moms are too busy to go get gel nails done at the salon? They do their own.
You’ll save her so much money with this gift. The cost of a kit is often the same as the cost of getting a single gel manicure at the salon and has enough product for over a year’s worth of manicures.
This kit by AzureBeauty includes an LED nail lamp, cuticle tools, cuticle oil pen, nail polish remover pads, prep wipes, nail brushes, nail clippers, toe separator, nail files, top coat, base coat, and four colors of gel nail polish. There are two different versions of the kit with different nail colors: Elegant (red, burgundy, black, silver glitter) and Nude (rose, white, periwinkle, taupe).
She’ll lovely this delicate and elegant bracelet from Amanda Rose.
The 14 karat gold chain is studded with beads of white gold and rose gold for a beautiful tri-tone look that works with all skin tones. The drawstring clasp makes it adjustable and fits up to a nine-inch wrist.
I bought a Sole elliptical for my husband this past winter and it was one of the best purchases I’ve made in a while. He loves it and I love it too.
It’s been great being able to get in a work out without leaving the house and it’s so incredibly quiet I can barely hear the machine working when I’m one room over.
The E95S has an adjustable stride from 18 inches to 24 inches so you can be comfortable and stable even if your mom is on the shorter end of things like I am. The unit is very stable. It feels like you’re at a good gym and not like you’re working out on a yard sale machine that could fall apart at any moment.
It has a Bluetooth heart rate monitor, built-in fan, and simple to understand user interface that can adjust the resistance as well as track mileage and calories for two different users.
If she’s obsessed with candles, Nest is the best candle brand I’ve ever tried and she’ll love being spoiled by such high-quality fragrances and reusable frosted glass holders.
This sampler is a great introduction for her into the world of luxury candles as it comes with six of their most popular scents: grapefruit, bamboo, Moroccan amber, Sicilian tangerine, ocean mist and sea salt, and cedar leaf and lavender.
Nest fragrances are unique from cheaper candles in that they never have that cheap artificial scent. Their fragrances are layered with for a complex aroma that’s pleasing and never fake-smelling.
That’s not to say these aren’t powerful. I have some media samples of these and one little candle can lend its fragrances to several large rooms. Must partner is prone to getting fragrance headaches and Nest candles have never given him any issues
If you’re looking for more or bigger luxury candles, check out my guide to the Best Luxury Candles.
If your mother has a soft spot for whimsical fairy lights or nostalgic fireflies in jars, she’ll love these solar lights.
I bought myself a set of these and I get compliments on them constantly. The solar-powered LED strings of lights are attached to the covers and inside the included mason jars. They can be hung from trees or from hooks on your deck, patio, or balcony with the included metal handles. After being charged by sunlight, they automatically turn on in the dark to glow like captured fireflies.
This set comes with four complete jars with lights or, if you know she enjoys going to flea markets or thrift shops, get her this pack of eight lids and hangers and then she can pick out her own standard-mouth mason jars. They look really amazing in old antique jars.
Chances are good that is you ask your mother is she has all the purses she needs, she going to say, “No.” Handbags, especially high-quality bags, are a practically guaranteed win come the holidays.
Check out this sachel purse from Dooney & Bourke. I managed to get my hands on a media sample of one of their crossbody bags and can say for sure that their construction is solid and meticulous with beautiful Italian leather trim and handles.
This Christmas, get your mom the best blanket for napping ever.
Mom naps are sacred but daily stress and the sounds of kids or grandkids can make getting those precious minutes of rest difficult. Enter the weighted blanket.
Weighted blankets have been shown to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and improve the quality of that sleep. This 15-pound blanket from Hypnoser has carefully distributed tiny glass beads for relaxing, even weight, and comes with an optional galaxy print duvet cover.
If they have a patio, your mom will love this tete-a-tete glider.
This angled set of two glider chairs is connected by a shared end table and is a nice upgrade from a bench glider because they glide independently. She can still chat with her partner or friends and enjoy their company without needing to glide at the same pace.
It’s made of real hardwood planks and steel construction for years of relaxing on. It’s meant for a covered patio so keep that mind if your mom lives in a wet climate.
If your mom loves getting her nails done up fancy but doesn’t have the artistic skills to do them herself, this nail art printer will blow her mind.
It’s seriously a machine that prints images onto your nails. Using special ink cartridges and their app, this WiFi-enabled printer will print photos or patterns of your choice onto your nails. She could print photos of anything or anyone that she wants onto her nails. If that something she’d get excited about, then this is a gift to consider.
Upgrade her old wine rack to something stylish and modern with this gold geometric model from Buruis.
The rack holds seven bottles of wine easily and you could probably set two more on the divots up top if you had to. The honeycomb design is trendy and eye-catching.
It comes in metallic gold, bronze, silver, black, and rose gold.
Is a traditional firepit a little too rustic for your mom? Check out this gorgeous modern patio table with a propane fire feature.
The 65-inch long table provides plenty of stylish surface area for entertaining as well as the fire feature with glass protective guard to keep hands from accidentally straying too close.
It comes with your choice of color of fire reflective crystals: Carribean Blue, Amber, Emerald Green, and High Desert.
The feature has an electric ignition for easy turn on and runs on a standard 20-pound propane tank. They also sell a side table that matches the table and hides the propane tank.
The Air Fryer is this year’s Instant Pot. If she hasn’t already bought one for herself, chances are she’d like one.
An air fryer is designed to get foods as crispy as a deep fat fryer without the deep fat part for healthier food that doesn’t necessarily taste healthy. It’s great for making fries, crispy chicken or breaded fish, and roasted veggies.
But it can also do more than just air fry, it’s great for reheating, convection baking, and dehydrating to create your own veggie chips, kale chips, fruit leather, and jerky.
Plus, not only is deep frying worse for your health diet-wise, it’s also dangerous leading to serious burns and fires.
If your mother loves her margaritas, daiquiris, or other frozen drinks, check out this machine straight out of Margaritaville.
Making your own frozen drinks is such a hassle that we often don’t do it, but this machine does it for you. All she’ll need to do is load the Key West up with ice and the reservoir with the mixers of choice and she’s a button away from frozen drinks.
The Key West shaves ices for that cool, slushy consistency, and then automatically blends it with your drink mix so you get a pitcher of margaritas ready to pour. You can select serving sizes of one, two, or three drinks and the Key West does the rest. With this, your mom will be a real hit at the next party.
For the moms who collect birdhouses or simply love birdwatching, check out this castle with working dragon weathervane.
She’ll love the detail of the dormers, turrets, and ornamental windows. Despite it being so big, this is a single-occupancy birdhouse with only one true entrance which it states is for the safety of the hatchlings. There’s a hidden door in the back to make cleaning at the end of the season a breeze.
It doesn’t include a mounting post and pole but those can be purchased fairly cheaply.
For the mom whose idea of a perfect night in includes getting comfy on the couch enjoying a huge burrito, here’s a gift that covers both.
This soft, circular flannel blanket is printed to look just like a grilled flour tortilla. It’s comfy, not overly hot, and certainly a gift that will make her smile.
I like this brand in particular because the tortilla print is on both sides. any tortilla blankets are blank on one side so when you’re taking Instagram photos rolled up like a burrito (because everyone will) you have to be strategic to not show the blank white back. There’s no worry about that with this one.
For extra fun, roll a Chipotle gift card up in the blanket and wrap the whole thing in aluminum foil to look just like a burrito.
If your mom loves to have her nails done, she’ll love playing with this nail stamping kit.
It comes with everything she needs to create her own nail stamping art at home. It includes four nail stamping plates, a clear stamper for easy placement, and four colors of stamping polish: black, white, metallic gold, and metallic silver.
Nail stamping is a way to render complex images onto your nails using nail polish instead of ink. The plates can be reused indefinitely so unlike nail stickers or wraps, these stamping plates can be used over and over for years.
Nail stamping manicures look like the type of thing you’d have to go to the nail salon for so your mom will have the fun of telling her friends and coworkers that she did her nails herself. It’s a fun way to be creative and show off your art on your fingertips.
I’m a nail person, through and through, and I’ve bought myself a lot of Born Pretty stamping supplies over the years. I love their plates and use their nail stamping polish all the time to create fun manicures.
For the mom who could use a wireless speaker that actually doesn’t sound terrible, check out the new Pow Mo.
I was able to get my hands on a media sample of the Pow Mo and for its size, this speaker has some of the best sound quality I’ve heard come out of a wireless speaker that didn’t cost an arm and a leg. It has impressive volume and depth of sound.
It’s easy to travel with as it’s collapsible so when flat it’s smaller than an eyeglass case and it accordions out for better sound when playing. It’s also magnetic so I keep mine on my fridge for music while I’m cooking. It’s water-resistant too so I don’t worry bringing it outside while I do yard work or while we’ve got a bonfire going.
Pow also has several sizes of cell phone case that are compatible with the Pow Mo if you wanted to make sure you didn’t leave the speaker behind wherever you’re going. For me, a speaker attached to my phone was too bulky but if you don’t tend to carry your phone in your pocket it might be handy.
I’ve had no issues pairing to my phone or computer with the Pow Mo and the battery life has been really impressive. Definitely, something I can personally recommend.
For the mom who loves to camp, roughing it probably isn’t as fun as it used to be.
As we get older, our body’s ability to put up with sleeping on the ground can start to run dry and if your mom enjoys camping, egg-crate style foam pads just don’t provide that much support. One way to go is the air-mattress route but they’re heavy and you need to either spend half your camping trip blowing them up or also haul around an air pump and the heavy batteries that go with it.
The Lightspeed Flex Form Camp Pad is a self-inflating pad that rolls up flat and expands into a three-inch mat. It really does inflate about 90 percent of the way all by itself and from there you can adjust how firm you want it by blowing into the valve a couple more times.
The flexible material has four-way stretch and won’t spoil the forest’s nighttime silence with plasticky crinkling sounds. To deflate it, all you do is open both valves and start rolling. The pressure of folding it up will force the air out. It will keep your mom’s camping trip more comfortable and her pack easier to travel with.
If your mother is a tea-lover check out these neat Tea Drops.
Tea Drops are ground up tea that dissolves in hot water without having to deal with tea bags. They’re organic, fair trade, kosher, and create less waste than traditional tea bags.
This 25-pack herbal tea sampler set is lightly sweetened and comes in the flavors Refreshing Citrus Ginger, Blueberry Acai, Rose Earl Grey, Sweet Peppermint, and Matcha Green. (Three are caffeinated and two are not.)
This is a gift that will get folks talking because it can toast, fry, and brew all at the same time on the same machine.
It’s definitely unique and will get a reaction as it is a little surprising but then the more you think about it the better it seems. It’s a great fit for someone with limited kitchen space or simply a mom who loves their gadgets.
The Breakfast Station includes a four-cup coffee maker, toaster oven, and electric griddle. The electric griddle surface, for frying eggs, is removable for easy and quick cleaning.
It has several different modes so you can easily switch between, using the toaster oven and griddle separately or together. The coffee function has its own separate button.
Alex and Ani are well-known for crafting jewelry “to empower and connect you.”
This lovely expandable bracelet features their signature expandable wire bangle with an adjustable sliding clasp that allows for a customized fit.
The highlight is the intricate main charm that’s engraved with the peony. This elegant flower is also known as the queen of the garden and symbolically encompasses the maternal traits of healing, love’s blessing, and bravery.
This bracelet also comes in gold for $54.99.
If your mom taught you the difference between dicing and chopping, or just plain loves to cook, this Bamboo Cutting Board with Poem will make an excellent Christmas pick.
The sweet poem is engraved within the shape of a heart in the center on one side of the board and reads, “So much of me is made from what I learned from you. You’ll always be with me like a handprint on my heart. I love you.”
Look I can’t guarantee tears, but there’s a high probability of them once she opens this up.
While you may not be the craftiest, you can still give mom a handmade item that’s sophisticated and charming too.
Each pear is individually sculpted, stamped, painted and varnished directly by the artist in Colorado. She doesn’t use a mold, so no two are ever exactly the same, which makes them decor and one-of-a-kind art pieces too.
Just imagine how lovely they would look in the kitchen or along a fireplace mantle.
The James Lawrence Company specializes in unique gift products handmade in the U.S.A. out of their Hudson, Wisconsin headquarters. This sweet plaque features a heart-warming sentiment any mama would love to display around the house.
- It’s substantial in size too and measures 8-inches wide by 16-inches tall. Another nice highlight is that it comes ready to hang, but you also get an easel back for displaying on a tabletop too.
If you like to tug on your mom’s heartstrings with your gift picks, this is a great pick.
This elegant kitchen linen set was put together by Magnus Mary after they did a little research on what moms like to get as presents.
It turns out, many moms prefer gifts that are practical over other more frivolous items.
If that sounds familiar, scoop up this set pronto. It includes a greeting card, kitchen apron, oven mitt, pot holder and kitchen towel.
Here’s a sweet stocking stuffer mom will be able to enjoy for years to come.
This box features 51 cards that are two-sided. Each shows a different inspirational message, so your mom can draw one each morning for a little pick-me-up, carry with her when she travels, or even display on a coffee table.
Another unique idea that shows you care would be to take the cards and frame them all to show off all of the delicate artwork and phrases.
Does your mom like to work on her fitness? Then you gotta grab her this one-size-fits-all waist belt.
It provides an excellent fit to the body and is super lightweight for maximum comfort during any workout. The best thing about this particular waist belt is that unlike other models that come in different sizes to fit different cell phones, this one is guaranteed to fit every cell phone model properly.
It’s also available in nine fun colors, including a camouflage pattern.
Ah! A stainless steel tumbler that speaks the truth.
This stemless wine glass polar tumbler has a colored powder coating and high-quality engraving that won’t come off in the dishwasher. Plus, it comes with a clear, specially-designed lid to accommodate a straw making it perfect for hot and cold beverages.
You can choose from twelve different colors. Pick her favorite one and sneak this into her stocking for a good Christmas morning laugh.
For the mom that lives in the garden, or just loves to watch the sunshine stream in her windows, this elegant butterfly shaped suncatcher is made of durable metal and also features real flowers pressed between the glass “wings.”
The butterfly piece itself measures about 4.25-inches by 4.25-inches and is about 8-inches when hanging with its attached Mom charm and glass beads.
Plus, it comes with a suction cup and hook for added hanging convenience.
Okay, okay maybe you’re thinking, “Socks for Christmas?! So stereotypical!”
First, a good pair of warm, cozy, and cute socks are hard to find. Secondly, these would make a great stocking stuffer. And third, they’re practical and everyone needs socks. Even mom.
These socks are also made of a durable, yet soft blend of wool, polyester, and spandex.
There are five different color packs to choose from and each is made to fit a range of feet sizes too.
Burt’s Bees makes natural skin care products that actually work without harsh chemicals. They also operate with a mission of always looking out for people and our planet as opposed to just profit.
This simple set comes with three of their top sellers: Almond and Milk Hand Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, and Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream.
It’s the perfect pick to give mom the right easy items to pamper herself with the rest of the winter.
HImalayan Salt Lamps have grown to be extremely popular over the past year. They are heralded as natural health aids and the negative salt ions released by the lamp’s heating is claimed to boost blood flow, improve sleep, increase levels of serotonin in the brain, and calm allergy or asthma symptoms.
Plus, they’re pretty to look at.
This would be an excellent addition to your mom’s bedroom or even meditation or yoga rooms. It comes with a natural wood base, light bulb, cord and patented dimmer switch to adjust brightness and reach the owner’s desired ambiance.
Does your mom love her jewelry but have a hard time remembering where she placed it? Then nab her this sweet trinket dish from HomeSmile.
It’s made from glazed ceramic and is engraved with a loving sentiment with classic gold accents. It also comes tightly packed in styrofoam so it won’t break during travel.
The dish measures just under 4-inches in width and diameter, making it the perfect size to go on a nightstand or next to a sink.
While these gloves may look more like they’re meant for Halloween at first glance, rest assured that they make an excellent gift for any avid gardener or lawn work lover.
These revolutionary gloves make it easy to dig, plant and rake without any additional hand tools. All eight “claws” have also been attached with environmentally friendly adhesive and their durable construction prevents broken fingernails and bruised fingertips.
One size fits most, so grab a pair for yourself or your dad too while you’re at it!
“The love between a mother and son is forever.”
That beautiful sentiment was the inspiration for this gorgeous sterling silver necklace that features two intertwined infinity symbols.
It features an elegant double link chain that measures 18-inches as well as a secure mini-lobster clasp.
This sophisticated and timeless necklace is an awesome option for both older and younger moms.
Expectant moms are still moms! And since they’re doing the heavy lifting over the holidays, they deserve to be showered with some extra love and care.
That’s where this super-cushy pregnancy pillow comes in. Its C-shaped design helps support the back, hips, knees, neck, and head too. The adjustable polyfill material also adjusts to your weight and position. Plus, the knit jersey cotton cover is super soft and cozy.
Choose from four different classic colors.
Welcome to the future of cooking. Make sure your mom is part of it.
Sous vide is a cooking technique that involves cooking food (mostly meats) in pouches, submerged in water held at a specifically controlled temperature. Food is supposed to come out perfectly moist and tender.
Your mom will be able to get those results and experiment with recipes with this cool tool that’s also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible.
The holidays can be quite hectic. So why not give your mom a little bit of zen with this soothing essential oils diffuser from Zen Breeze?
It helps eliminate odors around the home or office by emitting a light mist along with the scent of her favorite essential oil. It also features multiple soothing LED light colors that cycle through, or she can select it to stay on the one color of her choosing.
-
This sophisticated sterling silver necklace is a gorgeous piece that she can wear every day. You can also choose from five different stones and colors, so whether your mom loves emeralds or is more a true crystal kind of gal, there’s an option in here she’ll love.
-
Then this cute kit would be a purr-fect holiday treat for her and her furry friend.
It comes with a cute shiny black porcelain mug with painted cat face illustration, a packet of seeds and moss. These pieces will allow your mom to grow super healthy and nutritious pet grass, something that naturally reduces hairballs in cats and provides nutrients to other small pets like dogs, guinea pigs and even iguanas.
Another goodie for the mom who loves to garden or toil away in her yard.
The main feature here is the elevated kneeling pad that reduces aches from prolonged kneeling while also keeping knees away from the muddy ground and grass.
It folds easily, is sturdy and lightweight, and comes with two garden tool pouches to attach to the sides.
Plus, it can also be flipped over and used as a garden chair, for added ease when tending to higher plants.
Bath bombs are an easy and affordable go-to gift for any mom. This cute set from Rejuvelle includes six luxurious bath bombs made with organic, non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients.
Other excellent skin-boosting ingredients include Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter. The scent names are also fun and range from Pink Energized Grapefruit to Vanilla Suprise to Stressed Moms.
The set comes packed in a reuseable tin with a Christmas-perfect bow already attached.
Have a new mom in your life? This small book is truly a gift that will keep on giving.
It comes bound in a durable pink-colored hardcover and features blank daily diary entries for each day of the year. Each daily page has five different slots or spaces — one entry for every five years on a given date.
There’s enough space to jot down anything from a single thought to a memorable milestone. Grab this one for remembered memories that will last a lifetime.
Mom can never have too many coffee mugs, especially when they’re as cute as this one.
Made of high-quality white ceramic, it features an illustrated heart that’s broken down into all the various roles mom plays from day to day including chef, taxi driver, photographer, and more.
The mug is also microwave and dishwasher safe, lead and cadmium free and packaged and shipped in the U.S.A.
Imagine your mom opening this on Christmas morning with all of the picture frames filled in displaying some of her favorite people and favorite moments. Definitely a total winner, right?
This durable and elegant metal tree stand comes with six wood frames featuring polished glass fronts. The frames also have adjustable ribbon tassels so you can have your favorite snaps hang exactly how you think they look best.
You can also choose the option that comes with twelve picture frames if you have a lot more pictures you want to show off, or if you have a bigger family.
Help your mom stay on the healthy track with this 24-ounce water bottle that allows you to infuse your water with tasty fresh berries, cucumbers, oranges, and more.
The cute, turquoise-accented pick is made of heavy-duty, BPA-free Tritan plastic and also features a non-spillable drinking piece. Plus, it even comes with a free downloadable recipe eBook.
The Clarisonic face tool completely revolutionized the beauty industry when it first came out.
This year, it’s better than ever and you can nab it for mom with tons of awesome extras too.
This set comes in three chic colors and includes the Mia Smart beauty device, one facial cleansing brush head, one firming massage head, one Sonic Awakening eye massager, and one makeup brush head.
Perhaps you can mention this one to Santa for yourself, too?
This lovely 8-inch, hand-painted resin figure will surely be any mom’s favorite new sentimental decor piece.
It celebrates the never-ending bond between mother and son and is specially crafted to communicate through gesture and to represent an emotion or mark a memory.
Willow Tree pieces are designed to express love, closeness, healing, courage, and hope, and this pick does just that during the most sentimental time of the year.
Wrap your mama up in the epitome of cold weather chic.
This trendy blanket scarf feels like cashmere and is as warm as fleece. It’s also super-versatile, as its big square can be folded in a triangle and wrapped around your neck, used as a shawl for a holiday party, or even as a blanket while traveling.
Plus, it’s available in eight cute color combinations.
Every mom deserves a bit of special pampering and this handheld massager from Wahl will allow her to do just that the entire year through.
It’s designed to relieve pain and fatigue with a variable massage speed function that can be adjusted from light to intense. It also comes with four different attachments to target different pains in different parts of the body: Flat Disc for extra wide surfaces, Deep Muscle for all-over massages, Four-Finger that replicates human touch, and Accupoint for pin-point relief.
That’s a lot of massage power at an awesome price.
It is true: Home is wherever Mom is.
Now make sure you, your mom, and everyone else remembers that every day with this cute throw pillow cover. It measures 18-inches by 18-inches, is made of machine-washable cotton linen, and features an invisible zipper.
Just make sure you also include a pillow insert with this one to complete the look.
You can also nab this cover in a 16-inch by 16-inch version.
Simple, chic and oh-so-timeless. Those are the first three things that come to mind when it comes to this thin engraved bangle.
It’s made of copper plated with silver and features engraved hearts on either end, as well as “Remember I Love You Mom” engraved on its inside middle portion.
This is a great inexpensive find that mom can wear with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to a dress and heels.
If you always open presents as a family, this mug will definitely put your siblings to shame. No doubt they’ll wish they’d scooped it up first.
It’s microwave and dishwasher safe and holds a hefty 11-ounces. Plus, it comes in a gift-ready box with colored tissue paper.
Scores all around here.
This cozy lounger is one of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018 and it’s easy to see why.
Its blend of polyester and spandex creates a “dream-like softness” that’s perfect for snuggling in on chilly winter mornings. It would also be cute for running weekend errands. Simply add leggings and boots for a look that’s cool and still mighty comfortable.
The Hooded Snuggle Lounger also comes in three classic colors and three versatile sizes.
Look, it’s a fact. Moms are the most patient people to ever walk this earth. So here’s another fun stocking stuffer idea for the moms who acknowledge that and also like to keep it realer than most.
This metal flask is made of premium, food-grade stainless steel and holds 6-ounces of ma’s beverage-of-choice.
It also comes with a satisfaction guarantee, just in case your good-natured intentions miss the mark.
There are lots of amazing gift options on this list, but if you’re having a hard time choosing to go with something sentimental and personal is your best bet every time.
This cute picture frame comes in seven different colors and is made of plush faux-leather. It fits your favorite 5-inch by 7-inch picture of you and mom and will be a stylish addition to her display of memories for years to come.
-
It comes in seven classic colors, features a classic kangaroo pocket, and is made of a durable cotton and polyester blend. Plus, it’s available in sizes from small to XXL.
-
It’s an oil diffuser and sophisticated bracelet all in one. You simply add two to three drops of oil on the felt pad behind the tree of life charm to be surrounded by soothing aromatherapy everywhere you go. Essential oils are known to calm tension and relieve stress.
The band is also made of leather and features five adjustment holes for a comfortable fit on wrists of all sizes.
You can also buy the Tree Of Life bracelet with a pink strap. It also comes with a sunflower cover option too.
Cute soaps are always an easy holiday gift go-to, but this box from Jialeey take hand soap to an entirely new and gorgeous level.
First of all, they’re simply stunning. Second of all, they’re made with essential plant oils for luxurious scent and feel. And third, they come in a sophisticated gift box. All you have to do is add a bow and you’re good to go.
This is just about the cutest teapot and mug set that you’ll ever see.
The ceramic teapot holds a full 15-ounces and can fit right into the well of the 8-ounce cup. Both pieces feature dainty multi-colored flowers in soothing colors too.
The only small downside to this set is that it’s not dishwasher safe. Small price to pay for such a sweet set.
If your mom is going to be doing a lot of travel this holiday season, or just loves to travel in general, then this cushy travel pillow is a thoughtful gift.
It features 360-degree head and chin support, with an additional raised layer and adjustable toggle-front. It’s also made with premium memory foam, making it more responsive to movement while providing better support.
The cover is removable and washable too so your mom can wash it as she pleases and use again and again.
Plus, a travel bag is included that allows you to compress the pillow down to half its size for added convenience while traveling.
Grab this one and you’ll be all done for mom because it comes with everything she could ever want or need to pamper herself all year long. Plus, it’ll also look cute out on display in her bathroom.
This gift basket comes with shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, bath crystals, loofah, bath bombs, and body spray.
All of the products are paraben- and harsh chemical-free too.
This is it. The stunning, heirloom piece of jewelry your mom deserves.
This amazingly elegant necklace is crafted of precious 18K rose gold and showcases a genuine 5-millimeter by 7-millimeter pear-shaped pink tourmaline. That sophisticated gem is surrounded by a shimmering white diamond frame.
It’s a stand-out necklace that will easily integrate into your mom’s jewelry collection and will also instantly become her new favorite.
It’s common knowledge that every mom everywhere always carries a nourishing tube of hand cream in their purse at all times.
Why not upgrade her drugstore go-to with this elegant gift set from La Chatelaine?
It features twelve sumptuous hand creams made with a luxe blend of argan oil, Vitamin E, and Shea Butter to deeply moisturize, smooth, and protect.
Plus, it comes in a gorgeous collectible gift tin that she can use for storage long after the hand creams are gone.
Here’s a classic cashmere blend sweater mom will be able to wear for years.
What’s interesting about this seemingly simple sweater is that it has a 100-percent cashmere front and a 100-percent silk back and sleeves.
It also comes in three sophisticated colors that will work with everything already in her wardrobe and features an elegant dropped shoulder for added interest.
Modern yet elegant, these Floating Pearl Hoop Earrings will delight stylish and more classic moms alike.
Made with a Swarovski 10-millimeter white pearl and gunmetal plated brass, they look like a higher-end jewelry at a fantastically affordable price.
The metal and pearl combination also works great with all skin tones. Suggest that your mom try wearing her hair up to add more emphasis to the pair while wearing her hair down will create a cute peek-a-boo effect.
They also come in five different stunning metal and color pearl options.
For those moms who love makeup and also the classic holiday movie, ‘The Grinch’, here’s a fun palette that’s display-worthy too.
This 12-piece face palette and lip balm set allows you to create countless eye looks with 10 pigmented eyeshadow shades in matte and shimmer finishes.
What’s really unique though is the ultra-moisturizing lip balm. It appears Grinch-green, but transforms into the perfect flattering pink shade once on the lips.
-
It features heat-therapy and bubbles massage options and digital display. Plus, you can also program it with the digital timer and there are two rolling massagers along the bottom to remove all signs of fatigue from tired footsies.
The high-quality plastic body will also stand up to higher temperatures and general wear over the years too.
Bring your mom into the 21st century with this sophisticated smart watch hybrid from Michael Kors.
It still has analog features she’s familiar with but incorporates smartwatch favorites like smartphone notifications, activity tracking, wireless syncing and sleep tracking.
All of that and more within a gorgeous gold-plated face surround and band.
Everyone needs a wallet upgrade after a while.
This cute and practical cotton option from Vera Bradley is lightweight and has space for all of mom’s essentials, plus added security too. It’s made from their special signature cotton that provides RFID technology to protect her credit cards and debit cards from thieves and criminals.
Plus, it comes in a slew of pretty patterns and colors.
Pretty and practical? Sounds like the perfect gift for mom.